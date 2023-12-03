Forget white Christmas – all I want this December is the limited edition Rode White Collection

I like Rode's products in any colour, but I love them most in white

Rode Limited Edition White Collection
(Image credit: Rode)
Matt Kollat
By Matt Kollat
published

I've been the hugest fan of Rode for years, ever since I realised the company makes the best audio products in the world. Well, that might be a bit of an overstatement, but if you've ever looked into audio recording as a musician, podcaster, or content creator, you must have come across Rode products. Nothing like the limited edition White Collection, though, which I really, really need for Christmas.

I already have the Rode NT1 Signature Series, the accessibly-priced version of the NT1 5TH Gen, which comes in a myriad of colours, so adding a few more white accessories would make my content-creating den – a.k.a. home office – more fun. Of course, the best option would be to get the complete Rode White Collection, but maybe Santa doesn't quite have the budget to buy the whole shebang. 

In all honesty, there is nothing special about the Rode White Collection, technically speaking, compared to the standard colourways. The RodeCaster Duo console, PodMic, PSA1+ boom arm, and Rode NTH-100 headset all work as well in black as in white. However, the brighter colourway gives the setup a different flavour. It looks sleeker and just... different in the best possible way.

Rode Limited Edition White Collection

(Image credit: Rode)

In the centre of it all is the RodeCaster Duo, the brand's all-in-one audio production solution for creators. Released earlier this year, the console boasts the same groundbreaking features as the RodeCaster Pro II in a compact and portable form factor. It is perfect for smaller podcast productions, streamers, or any creator who wants to get big results from a console with a small desktop footprint.

Naturally, if you get the RodeCaster Duo in white, you might as well get the PodMic dynamic broadcast microphone in white, too. This version features a new black grille, which makes it incredibly irresistible. And once you –err, I mean, Santa – add those two items to your virtual shopping basket, you might as well chuck in a white PSA1+ professional studio arm and white NTH-100 headphones to round out the collection.

The White Collection is available in limited quantities, so make sure you tell Santa now that you've been a really good girl/boy so he can instruct the elves to collect the items from Rode.

The Rode White Collection is available in two bundles: a solo creator bundle featuring the RodeCaster Duo and one mic, arm and headphones, and a podcaster bundle featuring two of each accessory alongside the console. Both bundles come with premium XLR cables to complete the setup.

CATEGORIES
Audio
Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.

Latest