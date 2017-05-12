Browse safely from your tablet with a VPN

Whether you're browsing the web from an iPad Pro, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S3, or any of the other best tablets of 2017, you will definitely benefit the from fast and secure web browsing offered by a VPN. By using a VPN to connect to the internet, you ensure that your device will be safe and that your privacy will be intact.

Most VPN service providers offer services globally and thus charge in US Dollars rather than in local currencies, so we've listed pricing in Dollars for the sake of simplicity. Bear in mind that when you click through to the actual deals, you may find the prices automatically displayed in pounds, or whatever your native currency may be.

These are the best deals for browsing the web from a tablet:

1. Windscribe - 24 Months for $24

This competitively priced service is offering new user a two year plan at just $24 dollars. Windscribe supports an unlimited amount of devices and gives its customers unlimited bandwidth for downloads. This VPN has servers in 45 locations and supports openVPN configs.

2. TigerVPN - Just $79.99 for 12 months

This VPN is a good choice for novice users and it has native apps for iOS, Android, Windows and Mac. TigerVPN performs well and has over 300 servers in 63 locations. The service supports up to five devices at a time though users who opt for the monthly plan will be limited to two.

3. Buffered VPN - Great Performance at $99 per yearThis service offers its users impressive speeds and low latency which results in very responsive web browsing. Buffered VPN also keeps the privacy of its users in mind and it keeps no logs of their web traffic. This VPN also includes a very generous refund policy and you can get your money back if you have used it for less than 10 hours of time.

