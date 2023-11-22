Best Black Friday games console deals – 5 low-price offers actually worth buying

Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch discounted for Black Friday – here are the best buys in the sales

There's a whole lot of interest around games consoles all year round, I have no doubt of that, but the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch interest just surged as a result of the best Black Friday sales. That's because all three major consoles have dropped to their lowest-ever prices in recent days. 

So if you're on the lookout for a console purchase ahead of the Christmas break to keep you and the family entertained then I've taken the time to round-up only the best-of-best Xbox, PS5 and Switch deals in the one place. Some of these bundles are best-buys instead of buying the console standalone, others are simply unbeatable prices and genuinely worthwhile Black Friday deals. 

Xbox Series X: was £479

Xbox Series X: was £479, now £359.99 at Amazon

A massive £120 cut from the Xbox Series X sees Microsoft's console drop to its lowest-ever price. Even I couldn't resist buying one to accompany my PS5 under the TV! Considering this is the most powerful console on the planet, and Microsoft keeps landing publishing exclusives – such as Starfield – makes it well worth buying!

Nintendo Switch OLED with Mario Kart 8 &amp; Switch Online:  was £366.97

Nintendo Switch OLED with Mario Kart 8 & Switch Online: was £366.97, now £299.99 at Argos

This Nintendo bundle is for the best-of-its-type Switch OLED model, so delivers the biggest and brightest screen in the series, while Mario Kart 8 is bundled into the package for less than the console-only price usually is! If you're non-plussed about the game then the Switch OLED is also on sale for £279.95 from Amazon instead. 

Sony PlayStation 5 with Spider-Man 2: was £499

Sony PlayStation 5 with Spider-Man 2: was £499, now £399.99 at Argos

While you can buy the PlayStation 5 on its own for £379 (at EE or Very) I think this bundle deal is the better buy, netting you Spider-Man 2 for an extra £20.99 on top. As a PS5 owner already I'm keen to buy the game, but its £59.99 'discount' price standalone is a little steep for me right now. That makes this bundle the ideal entry point into the PlayStation 5 before the all-new PS5 Slim model launches in the near future.

Nintendo Switch: was £279.99

Nintendo Switch: was £279.99, now £229 at ASDA

Sometimes the best Black Friday deals come from the most unexpected of places. If you're thinking of doing a food shop then why not add a Nintendo Switch at this bargain basement price too? ASDA will have you waving those Joy-Cons with joy and slapping your own behind, ASDA style, given this mega discount. I can still add this deal to my basket, despite the site suggesting it's sold out when not logged in!

Xbox Series S (with 3-months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate):  was £249.99

Xbox Series S (with 3-months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate): was £249.99, now £189 at Amazon

Not only can you get the Xbox Series S for 25% less than usual – this is the less powerful 'baby' of the Xbox range – this deal also gives 3-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and access to hundreds of top games to play immediately. If the Xbox Series X is too pricey for you and you don't care too much about frame-rates and technical prowess then the Series S is a great option for less cash, without compromising which games you can play. 

