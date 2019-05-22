Best wireless chargers 2019: top Qi-enabled charging pads

If you're in the market for the best wireless charger of 2019 then you've come to the right place – we've picked out the best devices on the market for getting your gadgets juiced up, cable-free.

And the selection of top wireless chargers has never been better: more and more phones are adding wireless charging capabilities, from the Samsung Galaxy S10 to the iPhone XS Max. Unless you're shopping down at the budget end of the scale, your phone might well have wireless capabilities.

More good news is that the industry has now almost universally adopted the Qi wireless standard, so you don't need to worry too much about compatibility. Some proprietary chargers will work better than others though, so it's always worth double-checking charge rates.

Read on for our definitive list of the best Qi wireless chargers for iPhones, Samsung phones, or any other handset.

Anker PowerWave Fast Wireless Charging Pad

1. Anker PowerWave Fast Wireless Charging Pad Speedy wireless charging with style Reasons to buy + Slim and sturdy option + Compatible with most phones

Anker certainly knows its charging tech, and with the PowerWave Fast Wireless Charging Pad gives you the perfect place to pop down your phone after a long (and battery draining) day – it gives you up to 10W of power, depending on your phone.

The tactile surface and rubber base mean it stays solidly on top of any surface, and it's fantastically slim too. Add in the fact that it works through many phone cases as well, and it's definitely one of the best wireless chargers out there at the moment.

Holife Fast Wireless Charger

2. Holife Fast Wireless Charger Affordable two-coil charging Reasons to buy + Comes in gold, silver and black + 18 month warranty Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This highly-rated charger is a steal at under £20. Available in three colours, it promises a wide charging area with temperature control to protect your battery. The two-coil design means you can charge your handset in portrait or landscape. And, there are no beeps or flashes, just a simple soft-glow LED indicator strip to let you know how the charge is progressing.

Mophie Charge Stream Powerstation Wireless XL

3. Mophie Charge Stream Powerstation Wireless XL Go completely wire-free with Mophie

Why not ditch the wires completely and juice up your phone using a portable battery pack with wireless charging? Mophie has you covered with the Charge Stream Powerstation Wireless XL, packing 10,000mAh worth of battery storage inside.

Charge it up before your travels and you can use the charger to top up phones with or without wires (either by placing them on top or plugging them in via USB). The device is smaller than your average handset, though several times thicker.

Logitech Powered Wireless Charging Stand

4. Logitech Powered Wireless Charging Stand Sleek and compact wireless charging for your iPhone

The Logitech Powered Wireless Charging Stand keeps your iPhone stood up and visible while it's charging, so you can carry on checking the weather or browsing the web or doing whatever else it is you're doing (it's especially handy if your phone has Face ID).

This dock is compatible with the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, and it delivers up to 7.5W of power for a reasonably fast charge. We'd suggest it's the looks rather than the performance that you're buying this for though.

ESR Ultra-Slim

5. ESR Ultra-Slim One of the thinnest chargers available Reasons to buy + Zinc alloy dissipates heat + Lifetime warranty Today's Best Deals $11.99 View at Amazon 259 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

At just 5.5 millimetres thick, this is one of the most streamlined Qi charges on the market at the moment. Offering protection against overheating and short circuiting, the rubberised non-slip surface is surrounded by a zinc frame that promises to dissipate heat faster than plastic models.

It's got a soft-LED charge indicator that turns off after 60 seconds so as not to disrupt your sleep, and the compact design makes for an ideal travel companion.

Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad

6. Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad A charger equipped with a powerful 7.5-watt transmitter coil Reasons to buy + Safer charging than standard 5-watt Qi chargers + LED indicator that signals correct alignment Today's Best Deals $12.74 View at Walmart 342 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Belkin’s Boost up Wireless Charging Pad includes a nonslip surface that can prevent a potential accident. The charger also uses a 7.5-watt transmitter coil, resulting in fast wireless charging. Safety is also a priority, with a thermal protection sensor and foreign-object-detection circuit to monitor operations. The Belkin Boost up Wireless Charging Pad ensures consumers will not have to worry about slippage or damage.

Ikea Riggad Work Lamp

7. Ikea Riggad Work Lamp Not just a good wireless charger, but a lamp also Reasons to buy + Adds to a space with decorative charm + Features wood for a soft design Today's Best Deals $137.45 View at Amazon

Ikea's Riggad LED work lamp features wireless charging that's Qi compatible. You can charge two devices at once. This makes it ideal for a bedroom or office space, considering the added benefit of its LED light, which consumes up to 85 percent less energy than incandescent bulbs. Designer David Wahl has functionality and stylistic cohesion in mind for the work lamp, appealing to those who desire a charger that doesn't look like one and actively adds to their space.

Samsung Wireless Charging Stand

8. Samsung Wireless Charging Stand The official wireless charger from Samsung

Samsung knows a thing or two about the best wireless chargers (especially for Samsung devices, though this works with any Qi-enabled phone): its official charging stand is well built, well designed, and a breeze to use.

Even better, you can use your phone in portrait or landscape mode while it's charging. You get up to 9W of charging power, if your phone can take that much, and you can pick up this charger in white or black.

Choetech T511

9. Choetech T511 Very slim and affordable Reasons to buy + Efficient minimalist design + Bank account friendly Today's Best Deals $13.99 View at Amazon 6 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Simply place your device on the square-shaped Choetech Qi Certified T511 Qi Wireless Charger Pad for instant charging. The charger is very slim, at only 0.4-inch thickness, helping deliver a sleek and mobile appearance. Inside the charger is a smart chip that prevents overvoltage, short-circuiting and overheating. Despite its small size and low price, the Choetech T511 offers efficient charging, mobility and safety.

Fonesalesman WoodPuck

10. Fonesalesman WoodPuck A wireless charger with a unique, natural appearance Reasons to buy + Made from natural bamboo + Hidden micro-USB socket Today's Best Deals $24.99 View at Amazon

If you're a fan of products created with bamboo, the Fonesalesman WoodPuck is for you. The bamboo-built QI-compatible charger is sturdy and safe, with detection for inefficient placement and excess heat via a simple audio notification. Mao Zhu bamboo adorns the entire charger, which looks even sleeker with the hidden micro-USB socket. The nifty-looking bamboo charger is available in the colors dark Espresso and light Cappuccino.

Tylt SOLO Wireless Charging Pad

11. Tylt SOLO Wireless Charging Pad A statement piece Reasons to buy + Available in 4 bold colours + Anti-slip silicone Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The design team at Tylt have worked hard to create a wireless charger that stands out from the crowd. With eye-catching silicone covers, a distinctive square outline, and a short, flat-ribbon cable, Tylt SOLO keeps your desk looking sharp. Don't want your charger to blend in to the background? This is the pad for you.

Kroma Wireless Charger

12. Kroma Wireless Charger Lightweight and boasting a minimalist design Reasons to buy + Small, square and mobility-friendly + At only 3.7 x 3.4 x 1.1 inches, it can fit essentially anywhere Today's Best Deals Check Amazon 752 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The Kroma Wireless Charger embraces minimalism with its simple and small design. Despite its size, the charger will start immediately once a device is placed on it. A 2A adapter or power source will provide the best results. A blue indicator light is beneath the phone, so you can check when charging may be complete. This lightweight charger also touts a very light, lush sound effect, making it hardly noticeable despite getting the charging job done.

Pleson PLS-WR-C400

13. Pleson PLS-WR-C400 A Qi charger that is also versatile stand Reasons to buy + No wires, beeps or lights + Flexible design allowing for horizontal or vertical charging Today's Best Deals Check Amazon 3 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

In addition to compatible with the majority of cases, the Pleson PLS-WR-C400 is one of the most flexible chargers on the market. The wireless charger stand touts an anti-slip mat and sleek design, in addition to the ability to charge your phone horizontally or vertically, whichever you prefer. Safety features include overvoltage, undervoltage and temperature control, as well as surge and short-circuit prevention. If you enjoy sleek and quiet Qi wireless chargers, the Pleson PLS-WR-C400 is worthwhile.

Seneo 10W Fast Wireless Charger

14. Seneo 10W Fast Wireless Charger A charging pad that's designed to last and last Reasons to buy + LED lighting to alert you of a full charge + Works with earphones and phones Today's Best Deals $9.99 View at Amazon

One of the most capable charging mats out there, the Seneo 10W Fast Wireless Charger can go all the way up to 10W in terms of charging capacity, as it's name suggests – assuming your phone can take it (the wattage will be automatically lowered if it can't).

Apart from that, we've got a sleek and stylish design, as well as a 24-month warranty for extra peace of mind. It's slim enough to pack away when you go travelling as well, so you need never be without it.

Pasonomi Tilt Wireless Charging Stand

15. Pasonomi Tilt Wireless Charging Stand Super fast and sporting a non-slip pad Reasons to buy + Fast charging available for various Samsung models + Vertical or horizontal charging Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The Pasonomi Tilt Wireless Charging Stand allows you to use your device while it charges, with a nonslip pad and sleek front LED light providing the security and notifications you need. The charger promises to charge a dead Samsung Galaxy to full in about two hours, 1.4 times quicker than standard wireless charging pads, similar to the Seneo Qi Wireless Charger.