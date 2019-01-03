Best slip-on shoes for men 2019: from Gucci to Vans

If you’ve navigated your way to a round-up of the best slip-on shoes for men, chances are you’re a busy sort, which is lucky, because our list of the top laceless options in the shops right now not only saves you browsing time, but shoe-tying time too.

King of the slip-on shoes, and one that’s been making a huge resurgence lately, is the lordly loafer.

Not as dandyish or difficult to pull off as you might at first think, loafers can be amazingly comfortable but also smart enough to wear to work as well as out for dinner afterwards.

It’s with that in mind that we crown the Paul Smith Glynn Suede Penny Loafers our best men’s slip on shoes.

For their versatility and sumptuous luxury construction, they’re hard to beat, but for a more casual look, there are laid-back Vans slip-ons, retro Gucci loafers, and more.

1. Paul Smith Glynn Suede Penny Loafers A smart suede loafer that takes you from desk to drinks to… well, anywhere Specifications Best for: The office Material: Suede Size: 6-12 Reasons to buy + Premium suede upper + Soft leather insole Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

A slip-on shoe that’s smart enough to wear to the office? It’s the holy grail of footwear, surely, but it’s not as hard to find as you might think.

These Paul Smith loafers are our best slip on shoes for work thanks to their sleek almond shape and premium construction: buttery soft suede, supple leather insoles that are said to make breaking in as painless as possible, and an overall minimal design that really shows off the quality build.

2. TODS Gomma Rafia Suede Skate Shoes Part espadrille, part skate shoe, part loafer, all awesome Specifications Best for: Premium skate shoes Material: Suede Size: 6-10 Reasons to buy + Suede for a luxurious twist + Espadrille-style detailing Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

For a new twist on the espadrille, these TODS shoes hit the mark for casual weekend wear.

Their streamlined shape and premium suede upper leaves them looking a little closer to a loafer than you’d reckon for a skate shoe, but with just a hint of raffia for that classic espadrille style, a chunkier sole and a striped ribbon trim just off the vamp, they strike just the right balance: a throw-on-and-go shoe that still looks polished.

3. Vans Classic Black Slip-On Trainers Whether for grinding rails or Saturdays at the garden centre, these Vans shoes always look iconic Specifications Best for: Small feet Material: Textile Size: 3-8 Reasons to buy + Ultra-comfortable rubber soles + Contrasting stitching for interest Today's Best Deals $64.95 View at Amazon

Former skaters, rejoice. While we’re big proponents of the idea that you can’t age out of the Vans slip-on, if it’s a more grown-up look you’re after, we suggest foregoing the checkerboard and trying these all-black slip-ons instead.

This unisex shoe’s style is still iconic, the chunky rubber sole is still as comfy as you remember, and it’s still a thrill to be repping that little label, but with the added bonus of having a match-all shoe for off-duty dressing.

4. Gucci Roos Horsebit Embroidered Leather And Checked Tweed Loafers They’re not just for Sloane Rangers anymore Specifications Best for: Designer Material: Goat leather, tweed Size: 5-13 Reasons to buy + New twist on a classic shoe + Luxury leather upper Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Now that fashion bloggers aren’t old enough to remember yuppies, we think it’s probably safe to channel ‘80s power dressing again, and a great place to start is with these Gucci Roos.

There’s a lot to be said for the classic one-colour horsebit loafer, of course, but it’s back for 2018 with a brand new twist courtesy of a flashy checked tweed upper, and it ticks a lot of boxes. Use to brighten up a monochrome ensemble, or pattern clash, if you’re feeling brave enough.

5. Polo Ralph Lauren Thompson 2 Pique Slip On No-rub and breathable, these are our best summer slip-ons Specifications Best for: Style and comfort Material: Textile, leather Size: 6-11 Reasons to buy + Breathable pique upper + Cushioned collar Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Vans not quite your speed? For those of a preppier disposition, there’s a great alternative in the form of these Polo Ralph Lauren slip on shoes.

They come in a refined navy and tan colourway, with leather branding at the heel that’s both flash and functional, forming part of the padded colour intended to keep the shoe from rubbing, and the upper is a breathable pique textured for interest.

The elasticated inserts make it easy to squeeze your foot in and keep it there – oh, and it’s got a ruddy great horse on it.