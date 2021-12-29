Best sleep tech for 2022: 6 gadgets for better bedtimes

Getting forty winks isn’t as easy as it once was. According to the British Sleep Society, almost three-quarters of us have experienced a change in sleeping habits since the pandemic began. And there have been similar reports around the world over the last two years. There’s even a name for it: ‘covidsomnia’.

Even if you’re struggling to drop off because you’re worried about the latest variant, sleep experts agree the perfect formula for a good night’s rest remains the same: a fixed routine, a comfy bed and eating healthily. However, tech can help you supercharge your sleep too, whether it's the best sleep tracker, the best wake up light or even the best sleep headphones.

From a lamp that’ll bring you around with a simulated sunrise to a mattress topper that adjusts to your body temperature, check out our round-up of cutting-edge kit you can count on to end up counting sheep.

1. Lumie Bodyclock Spark 100

(Image credit: Lumie)

Does the clock change play havoc with your sleep routine? You’re not alone. The Lumie Bodyclock Spark 100 filters out blue light that keeps you awake, slowly shifting from warm white to a deep red over 30 minutes. It can also get you up bright and early even on dark winter mornings with a simulated sunrise.

While a light sensor helps the lamp brighten or dim depending on the time of day, it’s also highly customisable. A few quick taps of the control panel makes it easy to set your sleep schedule and adjust the brightness. You can also set the lamp to double as a night light so it stays on even after you drop off.

2. Bose SleepBuds II

(Image credit: Bose)

Bringing new meaning to ‘sleeping soundly’, these wireless headphones are clinically proven to help you nod off faster. The SleepBuds II have silicone tips that are soft and super lightweight, so you hardly feel them. But they’re secure enough that they won’t fall out if you roll over in the night.

More than just advanced earplugs, they work with a companion app that contains 35 tranquil tracks to further filter out noise. While Bose has managed to pack 10 hours' battery life into these bijou buds, so you can often get away with only charging them every other day.

3. Fitbit Charge 5

(Image credit: Fitbit)

The Charge 5 is a big step forward for Fitbit. Its latest fitness tracker is the first in the range to offer a colour touchscreen, while doing away with physical buttons altogether. It’s also thinner than the last Charge, which gives it a more streamlined look and makes it more comfortable to wear in bed. This is perfect, as it's packed with tech to track the duration and quality of your slumber.

This includes your sleep stages (light, deep and REM), breaths per minute, skin temperature, stress levels, heart rate variability and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2). From this, every morning you’ll get a sleep score. You can also dig into the data to work out how to power up your power napping.

4. Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen)

(Image credit: Google)

Does strapping a sleep tracker around your wrist sounds too restrictive? Then try the Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) hands-free approach. From the comfort of your bedside table, this smart display can monitor how many winks you get using its motion tracker and microphone. You can then view the results in the morning, with Google adding detailed analysis of your sleep patterns and weekly advice on how to improve it in a recent software update. To make sure this info is accurate, the same update means the Nest Hub can now also distinguish your snores and coughs from other background noises that might interrupt your snoozing.

5. Tempur-Pedic sleep mask

(Image credit: Tempur)

Get memory foam that moulds to your face. The Tempur-Pedic sleep mask might not seem like a gadget as it’s not battery operated or always online. But it’s built using NASA technology and has a design that’s as innovative as the latest iPhone.

Just like a Tempur mattress or pillow shapes around your body, this mask matches your mug. This means it sits more comfortably and doesn’t pitch. Better still, this smart sculpting means there’s no way for light to creep in through the cracks. Making this sleep mask great for blocking out that lamppost that shines through your bedroom window as well as air travel (remember that?).

6. ChiliPad Cube Sleep System

(Image credit: ChiliPad)

Smart mattresses stuffed with sensors are at the cutting edge of sleep gadgetry. But they also cost thousands of pounds. If that’s beyond your budget or you’ve already invested in a superior set of bedsprings, you might be better off with ChiliPad’s high-tech topper.

It’s almost as intelligent, tracking your changing body temperature throughout the night. But rather than offering endless analytics, it actually does something to improve your repose. It pipes water through its pads, which can be set to hot or cold depending on your preference or the season. It’s designed to work with any mattress and is available for both single and double beds.