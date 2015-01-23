Best selfie stick to buy 2015

By T3 Online
1/5
DigiPower Quik Pod Selfie Extreme
Move over selfie lovers, this is a selfie stick for extreme adventurers. The body is constructed from waterproof aluminium and extends to 53-inches, reverting to a much more manageable 18-inches for storage. Plenty of mounts are available, with support for smartphones, cameras and, of course, the GoPro, which even has a special quick release button for easy switching. And to prove DigiPower really did think of everything, there's a mirror on board too.
$69.99 | DigiPower
2/5
Xshot Pro Ultimate Camera Extender
Another trying to escape the whole 'selfie' movement is this orange accented pole from XShot. Durability and sturdiness is the key here, while the 360 degree metal ball head gives you freedom of movement and the ability to varying stunning shots. It's definitely aimed at the GoPro crowd, but the free phone holder expands that somewhat.
$74.95 | XShot
3/5
XSories Me-Shot Deluxe
Built for phones, the 'Pholder 2' grip holds your device in place without causing any damage, while the included remote, which connects via Bluetooth, lets you get a bit more creative with your shots. There's support for compact cameras too, just remove the Pholder add-on.
£47.99 | X-Sories
4/5
PolarPro Power Pole
Say that three times fast…Once you've got your tongue round the name, feast your eyes upon the most tech filled selfie stick ever. Actually, it's a GoPro pole, but you know what we mean. A 5,200 mAh battery gives your device a bit of extra juice, while the dual USB ports mean you can charge multiple items at once. The ports are all covered with waterproof housings, the body is 100% aluminium and it extends from 17 to 30-inches.
$99.99 | PolarPro
5/5
Olixar Selfie Smart Pole
Yes, this may be called a 'Smart Pole', but it's most definitely a selfie stick. The stick itself is retractable, giving you greater scope for varied angles and it folds down into an easy to store package, There's an integrated button on the side for capturing, which connects via Bluetooth to either an Android or iOS smartphone. Another handy addition is the slightly larger grip, which ensures it works with phones toting cases, too.
£24.99 | Mobile Fun