IFA 2012: Hottest tech you need to own

LG Optimus G

Set to take on the Samsung Galaxy S3 and the iPhone 4S, the Optimus G has been officially announced ahead of its likely IFA 2012 showing and is set to pack a rather meaty specs. Powered by a S4 Pro 1.5GHz quadcore processor along with 2GB of RAM, the Optimus G will also incorporate LG's groundbreaking integrated touchscreen. At just 8mm thick, the impressive sounding smartphone will sport a 1280x768 True HD display which had been tipped for the iPhone 5 and will pack a 13-Megapixel camera with battery life that should offer over 800 cycles. The disappointing news is that it will run on Android 4.0, and not Android 4.1 Jelly Bean and will land in Korea first with no details on a UK launch just yet.

Price: TBC | Release date: TBC