Best Nokia phone: the top Android phones Nokia sells, ranked

Best Nokia phones: Nokia 9 Pureview

1. Nokia 9 Pureview The best Nokia for photos and performance Specifications Weight: 172g Dimensions: 155 x 75 x 8mm OS: Android 9.0 Pie Screen size: 5.99 inches Resolution: 1440 x 2880 pixels CPU: Snapdragon 845 RAM: 6GB Storage: 128GB Battery: 3320mAh Rear camera: 12MP f/1.8 + 12MP f/1.8 + 12MP f/1.8 + 12MP f/1.8 + 12MP f/1.8 Front camera: 20MP

The Nokia 9 Pureview is the flagship Nokia of the moment and in our eyes one of the best phones you can get today – especially with that five-camera array on the back, capable of shooting 60MP images and creating some cool effects (like adjustable background blur).

There's plenty going on here besides the camera as well, with a speedy Snapdragon 845 processor and a generous 6GB of RAM. If you want the best Nokia on the market and you don't mind paying for it, then the Nokia 9 Pureview is the smartphone to top your list.

Best Nokia phones: Nokia 8.1

2. Nokia 8.1 The best Nokia for flagship value Specifications Weight: 180g Dimensions: 154.8 x 75.8 x 8mm OS: Android 9.0 Pie Screen size: 6.18 inches Resolution: 1080 x 2880 pixels CPU: Snapdragon 710 RAM: 4GB-6GB Storage: 64GB-128GB Battery: 3500mAh Rear camera: 12MP f/1.8 + 13MP Front camera: 20MP f/2.0

Nokia calls this a "value flagship" which gives you a good idea of what to expect from the Nokia 8.1: specs approaching flagship level, for a little less money. There's a slower Snapdragon 710 here, but you still get plenty of RAM and storage space for your apps.

We like the design too, even with the rather wide notch, and the large 6.18-inch screen and the dual-lens rear camera are welcome as well. The best Nokia phone to go for if you want a phone that's going to last a long time but won't hit your finances as hard as the Nokia 9.

Best Nokia phones: Nokia 7.1

3. Nokia 7.1 The best Nokia phone for ruling the mid-range Specifications Weight: 160g Dimensions: 149.7 x 71.2 x 8mm OS: Android 9.0 Pie Screen size: 5.84 inches Resolution: 1080 x 2280 pixels CPU: Snapdragon 636 RAM: 3GB-4GB Storage: 32GB-64GB Battery: 3060mAh Rear camera: 12MP f/1.8 + 5MP f/2.4 Front camera: 8MP f/2.0

The Nokia 7.1 isn't the newest Nokia phone, or the most powerful, but it has a few tricks that make it a very good proposition at the price: a smart HDR display (that can even upgrade non-HDR content) and Zeiss optics for some extra clarity in the camera lenses.

The internal components, camera and screen put it several notches above the budget Nokia handsets and the Nokia 7.1 is all that most people are going to need – unless you really need top-level power or the latest in display technology, this is a great choice.

Nokia 6.1 Plus

4. Nokia 6.1 Plus The best Nokia for the style and budget conscious Specifications Weight: 151g Dimensions: 147.2 x 71 x 8mm OS: Android 9.0 Pie Screen size: 5.8 inches Resolution: 1080 x 2280 pixels CPU: Snapdragon 636 RAM: 4GB-6GB Storage: 64GB Battery: 3060mAh Rear camera: 16MP f/2.0 + 5MP f/2.4 Front camera: 16MP f/2.0

First came the Nokia 6, then the Nokia 6.1, and now the Nokia 6.1 Plus (keep up at the back), but there is a common thread – a solid user experience for not much money at all. With this model the bezels shrink and there's a display notch up at the top of the screen.

The Snapdragon 636 processor is perfectly respectable, as is the 4GB or 6GB of RAM and the 64GB of internal storage – this phone should be able to do just about everything you need it to, even if it doesn't offer the very best Nokia camera or display experience.

Best Nokia phones: Nokia 4.2

5. Nokia 4.2 The best Nokia for squeezing out most value for money Specifications Weight: 161g Dimensions: 149 x 71.3 x 8.4mm OS: Android 9.0 Pie Screen size: 5.71 inches Resolution: 720 x 1520 pixels CPU: Snapdragon 439 RAM: 2GB-3GB Storage: 16GB-32GB Battery: 3000mAh Rear camera: 13MP f/2.2 + 2MP depth sensor Front camera: 8MP f/2.0

Unveiled at the start of 2019, the Nokia 4.2 is worth a look for anyone interested in a good-looking, fast-running Nokia phone that won't cost too much – you still get decent photos and the Google Assistant built-in, but at a cheaper price than other handsets.

Of course some corners get cut in order to hit a lower price point – you don't get much in the way of RAM and storage, and the screen is a relatively low resolution one. We do like the style of the Nokia 4.2 though, and it'll definitely appeal to buyers who are on a budget.

Best Nokia phones: Nokia 3.2

6. Nokia 3.2 The best Nokia for saving the most money Specifications Weight: 181g Dimensions: 159.4 x 76.2 x 8.6mm OS: Android 9.0 Pie Screen size: 6.26 inches Resolution: 720 x 1520 pixels CPU: Snapdragon 429 RAM: 2GB-3GB Storage: 16GB-32GB Battery: 4000mAh Rear camera: 13MP f/2.2 Front camera: 5MP f/2.2

If even the Nokia 4.2 is too much of a strain on your wallet, consider the Nokia 3.2 – we really are down to the bargain basement here, but at least you get the Google Assistant with a single button press, and up to two days of battery life (according to Nokia).

You get a bigger screen than the Nokia 4.2, but the same resolution, and there's just a single-lens camera on the rear; the processor inside is slower too. Think about getting the Nokia 3.2 if you just want the basics from a smartphone and a clean version of Android.

Best Nokia phones: Nokia 7 Plus

7. Nokia 7 Plus An older mid-range option Specifications Weight: 183g Dimensions: 158.4 x 75.6 x 8mm OS: Android 8.1 Screen size: 6.0 inches Resolution: 1080 x 2160 pixels CPU: Snapdragon 660 RAM: 4GB Storage: 64GB Battery: 3800mAh Rear camera: 12MP f/1.8 + 13MP f/2.6 Front camera: 16MP f/2.0

The Nokia 7 Plus can't compete with the top Nokias in terms of specs or performance, but you can now get this phone for a very decent price, and it's a very stylish-looking device too – that combination means it's still worth a place in our overall best Nokia phones list.

With decent battery life between charges, a decent dual-lens camera setup, and a decent level of performance (including 4GB of RAM) it's not going to let you down, and you can spend all the money you save by not buying a top-end flagship on something else instead.

Best Nokia phones: Nokia 8

8. Nokia 8 The ex-champion of Nokia devices Specifications Weight: 160g Dimensions: 151.5 x 73.7 x 7.9mm OS: Android 7.1.1 Screen size: 5.3 inches Resolution: 1440 x 2560 pixels CPU: Snapdragon 835 RAM: 4/6GB Storage: 64/128GB Battery: 3090mAh Rear camera: 13MP f/2.0 + 13MP f/2.0 Front camera: 13MP f/2.0

The original Nokia 8 is a step down from the newer Nokia phones, but nevertheless it's still a fine phone worthy of your consideration, even if the specs are more 2017 than 2019. The design is one area where it stands out, and so is the bright and sharp 5.3-inch display.

As with the other phones here, you get a clean and bloat-free version of Android on your device, while the dual-lens rear camera (with Zeiss Optics tech) can get great results almost all the time. You should be able to pick it up for a decent price online, as well.