Best iPad games: our pick of the top free and paid iPad games

Get playing great games on your iPad

The best games for iPad, free iPad games, and top paid-for titles, all in one neat little list.

Both the Apple iPad Air 2 and the iPad Mini 3 are powerful pieces of metal and glass. They are great for browsing the web, checking your emails, reading a fine tablet magazine like T3and even getting a bit of work done. But, for many of us they are becoming the mobile gaming device of choice. Outpacing dedicated handheld consoles like the Nintendo 3DS and Sony's PS Vita.

Since the arrival of Apple's genre defining slate five years ago (yes, it's been that long) the titles available have grown steadily more impressive. Now, you can pick up a Bluetooth controller and sit back with a game that is just as good as some console releases a few years ago, it's pretty incredible.

Whether you're looking for a Call of Duty like shooter, or something from an indie developer, the iPad has a game for you. The App Store is literally brimming with great games for iPhone and iPad. The question is, how do you spot the time-filler amongst the tidal wave of money-wasters? Well we've done the hard work for you rounding up some of T3's personal favourites to bring you all the must-have iPad gaming titles.