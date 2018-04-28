Best hiking pole 2018: walk faster and longer with the best trekking poles

Having the correcting hiking boots or shoes isn’t always enough to keep us firmly on the two feet when on uneven ground.

So if you’re an avid hiker who tends to venture onto rocky terrain, then hiking poles are a great piece of kit to provide you with some added stability along your way.

How to buy the best hiking poles

Hiking poles are particularly useful for taking the pressure off of your legs when walking long distances, and especially for providing support ascending or descending slopes.

When walking in the rain, a hiking pole allows for more traction and you’ll feel safer in the knowledge you have a wider area of support on the ground and you can check the stability of wet, muddy or snowy terrain before setting foot on it.

Most modern trekking poles are now very compact and easy to carry. Many will fold away easily or can be attached to your backpack when they’re not needed, as well as being lightweight and slim.

Look out for adjustable hiking poles with a locking mechanism as this will allow you to keep the pole at your desired height, and is perfect if multiple people use them. The pole should be long enough so that your elbow is at a 90 degree angle when walking.

The next thing to consider is the shaft material – usually either aluminium or carbon fibre. Aluminium is more durable, although just a tad heavier than carbon, but if you’re hiking regularly you can expect aluminium poles to last longer.

A firm grip is also essential, and to stop your hands sweating excessively during your hike, EVA foam is the best grip material to go for to keep the poles breathable at all times.

We’ve picked out some of the best hiking poles for long and short hikes as well as different types of terrain and weather conditions. Take a look at our round up and invest in that much needed support for your next adventure.

1. Black Diamond Distance Carbon FLZ Long hiking poles for long-distance walking and steep approaches Specifications Best for: Long hikes Shaft material: Carbon fiber Adjustable length: No Grip material: EVA foam Reasons to buy + 3 section foldable poles + Keeps hands dry Reasons to avoid - Fixed length Today's Best Deals $128.99 View at Amazon 5 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

For those avid hikers who want to take on longer trails, you may want to consider some extra support. These carbon fibre hiking poles are designed to provide added stability on steep inclines and more extensive walks. They are a fixed length, but they fold up into three parts making them easy to pack into a backpack quickly and efficiently. EVA foam handles are in place to keep hands comfortable and dry even during the toughest of hikes and customers have found them to feel incredibly sturdy; just make sure they are locked into place before setting off!

2. Leki Womens Cressida Trekking Pole Pair Serious hikers can ensure stability with this pair of hiking poles Specifications Best for: Serious hikers Shaft material: Aluminium Adjustable length: Yes Grip material: Cork/rubber Reasons to buy + Durable material + Adjustable Reasons to avoid - Grip gets a bit warm Today's Best Deals $105 View at Amazon

Experienced hikers can expect good things from these versatile poles. The shaft is adjustable for different heights and very durable as made from aluminium. They are said to be lightweight and easy to lock in place so you can be sure to remain stable on your journey. The grips are made from cork and rubber, which isn’t as breathable as EVA foam, but regarded as comfortable nonetheless.

3. Enkeeo Ultralight Trekking Poles Be prepared for any terrain with these adjustable poles and accessories Specifications Best for: All terrain Shaft material: Carbon fiber Adjustable length: Yes Grip material: EVA foam Reasons to buy + Complete accessories kit + Adjustable wrist straps Reasons to avoid - May be susceptible to bending over time Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Whether you’re hiking on rocky, snowy, grassy or unpredictable terrain, these hiking poles come with a range of accessories to tailor them to your hike. You’ll get 2 snow baskets, 2 mud baskets and 4 rubber tips, so you can fully prepare for the road ahead and feel safe and study in all weather conditions. Users have said they are particularly good in boggy conditions and provide much needed support for going up and down hill in such conditions. The grips are said to remain comfy and non-slippery when walking in the rain and overall these poles are easy to adjust whenever you need to.

4. Black Diamond Trail Trekking Pole A lightweight trail hiking pole set for casual weekend hikers Specifications Best for: Casual trails Shaft material: Aluminium Adjustable length: Yes Grip material: Non-slip foam Reasons to buy + Easy to adjust + Lightweight Reasons to avoid - Dirt can sometimes build up when folded away Today's Best Deals $49.93 View at REI.com

If you’re more of a casual hiker who just goes on light trails at the weekends, then these lightweight poles might be more suitable for you. They are height adjustable and have foam grip handles which make them very comfy for walking, and first-time hikers found these to be easy to get on with. Some locking mechanisms can be tricky to get into place, but this one is easy to click into place and you won’t get sprung with any unexpected collapsing parts during your walk.

5. Cascade Mountain Tech Carbon Fiber Trekking Poles Tougher terrains can be made easy with these thick hiking poles Specifications Best for: Tough terrain Shaft material: Carbon fiber Adjustable length: Yes Grip material: Cork Reasons to buy + Accessories included + Sturdy design Reasons to avoid - Not the most compact Today's Best Deals $39.99 View at Amazon 200 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If you often try out different trails and levels of hiking route, then these poles which make sure you’re prepared for all eventualities. You’ll get an accessory kit which includes a range of tips and baskets for different terrains and weather conditions, and the adjustable height means you can make sure you have the right stability for ascending and descending slopes. They aren’t as compact as some other hiking poles, but still fold down or can be attached to a backpack with ease.

6. Leki Tucson Trekking Pole A flexible tipped pole for a wide variety of terrains Specifications Best for: Comfort Shaft material: Aluminium Adjustable length: Yes Grip material: PAS Grip Reasons to buy + Adjust length of pole to suit the walk + Wrist straps Reasons to avoid - Only one pole Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The more casual walker may only want one pole to begin with, and this trekking pole with flex-tip is designed to be adaptable to a range of terrains when starting out with hiking. The length of the pole is completely adjustable which means you can change it to suit your needs when going up or down hill or when walking on flat terrain. You’ll also have a comfy handle with a wrist strap for extra security when walking.

READ MORE:

To get ready for your next adventure, check out our list of the best men's hiking boots and the best women's hiking boots for comfortable walking.