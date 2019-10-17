Best Apple Watch accessories 2019: bling up your Watch with these quality add ons

Right out of the box, the Apple Watch has always been one of the most customisable consumer tech products. There are two sizes, three different versions - regular, Nike+ and Hermés - plus two case materials, a wide range of straps, and the option of adding a cellular connection.

But, once you have left the Apple Store with your shiny new Watch, there are still plenty more options to help make your Watch truly unique. There are straps, of course, but also a huge range of chargers, stands, cases, and storage systems for your spare straps and the Watch itself.

How to choose the best Apple Watch accessory for you

It almost goes without saying, that accessorising an already very personal object like watch - even a smartwatch - is going to be a matter of personal preference. The strap material, style and colour you choose is going to reflect on your fashion taste, of course, and the kind of storage system you want will depend on how many straps you have.

When it comes to the charger, you’ve to factor in what other devices you may want to power up at the same time. Although Apple’s AirPower wireless charging mat was cancelled before it even went on sale, there’s a wide range of third-part options - some of which even claim to manage what Apple couldn’t, and charge a Watch, iPhone and AirPods wireless charging case, all at once.

The quality of these accessories is also an important consideration. You may be able to pick up a replica Hermés leather strap for a pittance. But its quality will be questionable, and when the downside could mean an £800 Apple Watch slipping silently from your wrists, never to be seen again, you might want to think twice.

It is also important to check the size of any strap you buy, firstly to make sure it fits your 38mm or 42mm Watch, but also your wrist. Most of Apple’s straps come in small/medium and medium/large, but other companies can use a different scale. It’s best to read user reviews on Amazon, where any major discrepancies in sizing are sure to be called out.

The best Apple Watch accessories to buy today:

1. Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock The original and the most elegant Reasons to buy + Sleek and stylish + The only official charger Reasons to avoid - Large base $69 View at Walmart 12 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If charging multiple devices at once isn’t for you, then we present Apple’s own Watch charger. This dock magnetically snaps to the back of your Watch and charges it up while you sleep. Sitting your Watch sideways means it can double up as a bedside clock through the night.

Available only in white, this charging dock has Apple’s trademark elegance and simplicity. It also carries the company’s high price, which is considerably more than most other options on the market.

2. Belkin Valet Charge Dock Keep you Apple Watch elevated Reasons to buy + In-keeping design + Compact + Weighty Reasons to avoid - Doesn't hold in nightstand mode Today's best Belkin Valet Charge Dock deals $94.99 View at Amazon 60 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

We really like this elegant dock from Belkin. It looks great, solid, and the charger comes integrated into the dock, so the one that comes with your Apple Watch can become your 'travel charger'.

We're currently using the integrated iPhone and Apple Watch valet charger - which is perfect for charging both devices at once.

3. Corki Apple Watch Case Protect your wearable with this slim case Reasons to buy + Completely covers the screen and body + Retains touch screen sensitivity Reasons to avoid - Condensation could be an issue when swimming Check Walmart

Just like your iPhone, the glass front and stainless steel body of your Apple Watch can be easily scratched or even cracked if you drop it, or knock it against something. Thankfully, there are a number of case manufacturers out there with a solution.

This case by Corki is one of the slimmest on the market, making your watch only fractionally larger than its regular size. It also doesn’t interfere with the touch screen, and can be bought in two sizes and five different colours to make sure it matches your watch. The Corki is compatible with all versions of Apple Watch.

4. Belkin PowerHouse A simple solution for charging your phone and watch Reasons to buy + Simple and unfussy design + From a respected brand Reasons to avoid - Not everyone needs to charge both at once $97.41 View at Walmart 532 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

This two-in-one charger is a favourite of our for being simple and completely unfussy. Where most try to wow with their design - or their wood, aluminium and marble construction - this just gets the job done.

It also takes up as little space as possible on your bedside table, while leaving both displays easy to see at a glance if you wake up in the night. Unlike many alternatives, the cables are completely hidden inside the device, so there’s just one to be plugged into the mains.

5. Twelve South Apple Watch TimePorter Like a classic watch roll Reasons to buy + Compact + Great for travelling + Holds everything Reasons to avoid - Not suitable for everyday use Today's best Twelve South Apple Watch TimePorter deals $39.99 View at Amazon 125 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Perfectly timed for the Summer Holiday season this Apple Watch travel case is perfect if you're jetting off this season. Taking inspiration from a sunglasses case, the leather TimePorter holds your cables, spare straps, and of course, the watch. When you arrive at your destination the case converts into a charging stand.

6. Sena Leather Travel Case A classy travel case from Sena Reasons to buy + Very compact + Leather Reasons to avoid - Brown leather Today's best Sena Leather Travel Case deals $28.87 View at Amazon 2 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

This leather case from Sena is perfect if you're a regular traveller. It can sit and charge on your bedside as a dock, or packed away with space for your watch and charger when you're travelling. It does use your charger though, so that isn't ideal.

7. Nomad Pod On-the-go charging for your Apple Watch Reasons to buy + Compact design + Can provide four full charges Reasons to avoid - Requires your existing charging cable Today's best Nomad Pod deals $29.99 View at Amazon 32 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

As good as the Apple Watch is, its battery life means a weekend away from home without the charger is going to be a struggle. Thankfully, this charger with built-in charger offers a useful and compact solution for when you’re away from a mains plug, like on a camping weekend.

The battery is in the middle of the device, so you open it up, wrap your existing Watch charging cable around the battery, put the wireless pad in place, close it up and you’re good to go - just place your Watch on the charger to refill the battery. Available in grey or silver to watch your watch, the Nomad should provide four full chargers before its own battery needs a top-up.

8. Griffin Survivor Case Great for when things get rough Reasons to buy + Adds extra protection + Screen still works + Pop on and off Reasons to avoid - Too chunky for some Today's best Griffin Survivor Case deals Check Walmart 5 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

This clip-on case from Griffin is perfect if you need to temporarilyadd a little protection to your Apple Watch.The Survivor Case protects your watch's casing, as well as the screen without impacting on Force Touch, which is super useful in a number of situations. It clips over the top of your watch, so it's easy to pop on and off.

9. Native Union Marble DOCK A big chunk of marble for your watch, because we not? Reasons to buy + Unique + Stylish + Extravagant Reasons to avoid - Pricey Today's best Native Union Marble DOCK deals $139.99 View at Amazon 6 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

We might have just described Apple’s own charging dock as the most stylish and expensive out there, but then we came across the DOCK by Native Union - and specifically, this version made from white marble.

You could always buy the regular version in midnight blue for £50, but where’s the fun in that? White marble is where it’s at, and we think this weighted charging stand looks particularly classy when paired with a gold aluminium Watch. As well as holding your watch neatly in place at night, the rotating cylinder it straps to has space for holding your watch’s wireless charger.

10. Spigen Tough Armour Case For when the going get really tough Reasons to buy + G-shock design + Lots of protection Reasons to avoid - Too chunky for some Today's best Spigen Tough Armour Case deals $14.99 View at Amazon

Add some military grade protection to your Apple Watch, literally, with the Spigen Tough Armour Case.With this, you could take your stylish wearable into a war zone, and needn't worry about denting the precious device. It's also useful if you think the Apple Watch isn't stylish enough and want it a little more G-Shock-y.

11. Kehangda 3-in-1 charging dock Power up your Watch, iPhone and AirPods in one place Reasons to buy + Charges all of your personal tech at once + Fits any iPhone and Watch Reasons to avoid - Only available in one colour $15.99 View at Amazon

This dock is a neat way to charge up your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPod earphones all at once. Thanks to clever cable management, wires are neatly fed into the back of the stand, then into place below your iPhone and AirPods case. Meanwhile, there’s a slot for the Watch’s wireless charging pad too.

The Kehangda dock shouldn’t take up too much space on your bedside table, and comes with two free gifts - an extra Lightning cable and a rubberised case for your AirPods, err, case.

12. Twelve South Actionsleeve A must-have accessory for your gym bag Reasons to buy + Claimed to improve heart rate tracking + Frees up wrists for boxing gloves and weight lifting straps + Multiple colours Reasons to avoid - Makes viewing the display a little awkward - Not yet compatible with Watch Series 4 $19.99 View at Amazon

For some sports and exercise, a wrist-worn device like the Apple Watch can get in the way. While wearing boxing gloves, for example, or when using wrist straps to aid with your weight lifting at the gym. That’s where this arm strap by Twelve South comes in, as it relocated the watch to your upper arm.

Here, the makers say, the Watch will track your heart rate more reliably (thanks to a tighter and more consistent fit against your skin). This strap also helps to keep your precious, an quite delicate, Watch away from potentially damaging weights and gym equipment, and stops the display from acting as a constant distraction.

13. Twelve South Forte for Apple Watch A classy leather and chrome charger for your Watch Reasons to buy + Premium leather finish + Displays Apple Watch clearly + Leather soft on bands Reasons to avoid - Only changes one device $42.21 View at Amazon 15 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Forté for Apple Watch is a luxury stand and charging dock carefully designed to match the timeless beauty of Apple Watch, from shape and standards, to fit and finish. Forte elegantly displays your Watch atop the brilliant chrome stand while protecting your band with a buttery soft, top grain leather wrapped base.

14. Wolf six-piece Apple Watch charging box For when Apple isn’t the only watchmaker in your life Reasons to buy + Storage for five regular watches, Apple Watch, and six straps + Space to neatly install your wireless charger Reasons to avoid - Fairly pricey - but then if you own six watches… $79.44 View at Amazon

This may look like a regular watch storage box, complete with transparent lid and space for five watches, plus a hidden compartment beneath to accommodate six straps. But what makes this an Apple Watch accessory, is now the top shelf has space to neatly install the wireless charger of your Apple Watch,

That way, the Watch can be laid down across the width of the box, fully charged and ready to use whenever you like - no need to dig out the charger when you fancy parking the mechanical timepiece in favour of your smartwatch.

At 17 x 31 x 11cm, the box is going to take up a fair bit of space on your dressing table or chest of drawers, but we’re going to assume that if you have six watches (plsu straps!) then you’ve probably got the space for what is basically a luxury garage for your wristwear. You lucky thing.

15. Nomad Base Station Apple Watch Edition A classy leather charger for you iPhone, Watch and AirPods - but it’ll cost you Reasons to buy + Premium leather finish + Charges three wireless devices, plus Apple Watch Reasons to avoid - Current orders delayed until late-June

Another answer to Apple’s AirPower, the Nomad Base Station Apple Watch Edition has a premium, padded leather finish, compact design, and the ability to wirelessly charge up to four devices at once. It does this by employing the use of wireless charging coils (for your iPhone and AirPods), plus an upright wireless connection for the Apple Watch.

That way, your phone and earphones top up their batteries, while the Watch is powered and sits in its landscape orientation, where it can double as a miniature bedside clock. Because there are three coils in the base, you can position your phone or other devices in different orientations, instead of ensuring they sit in exactly the right spot to charge.

We love the aesthetics of this charger, but just be warned that, because it ships from the US, UK buyers may be stung by import duties when their package arrives. There’s also a delay on orders at the time of writing (May 2019), with deliveries expected from June 20 onwards. Still, that’s a much shorter delay than buyers faced waiting for the Apple AirPower...

16. Anden Watch Valet Will it be walnut, cherry or maple wood for your watch organiser? Reasons to buy + Classy wooden construction + Storage four straps while charging + Space for four straps Reasons to avoid - Wood may not match your decor

The Watch Valet may have a somewhat pretentious name, but there is no knocking the craftsmanship and classy design here. Made to order in Anden’s East London studio, then hand-finished with natural oils, the Valet is available in walnut, cherry and maple, and is designed to store four straps while charging your Apple Watch.

There’s no trick wireless tech going on here, as you simple slot your own Watch charger into the hole, and feed the cable out of the back. The only drawback here is the pain of deciding which of the beautiful finishes to go for.

17. AirUnleashed wireless charger Achieving what Apple said was impossible Reasons to buy + Charges three devices at once + Requires just one cable + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Unnecessary if you don’t have all three devices

This is a wireless charging pad which can top up the batteries of your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods all at the same time. In this sense, the AirUnleashed does something Apple failed to achieve, but there is a small caveat.

Where Apple tried to cram up to 32 wireless charging coils in the AirPower, letting you charge devices placed anywhere on the mat, AirUnleashed has just three coils - one for each device. This means you need to be fairly precise with where you place each product, but the initial point still stands; this works and Apple’s (very similar) version did not.

Liked this?