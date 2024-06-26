9 best summer fragrances for women 2024: feel the heat with these sexy scents

Summer has finally arrived, meaning it's the perfect time for socialising, sipping on cocktails, and of course, looking fabulous. There's also nothing better than purchasing a couple of new summer outfits, but have you thought about your fragrance?
The best women's fragrances for summer can invigorate a whole range of scents, including salty beach days, tropical fruits, and fresh laundry on a summer’s day. However, if you're looking for something on the smooth, sultry side, I've got the perfect selection for you.
Here is a carefully selected list of the best summer fragrances for women that appeal to a variety of tastes and preferences. Check out my top nine perfumes to wear this summer season, and the ones I'll personally be reaching for the most.
Best women's perfumes and fragrances 2024
Tom Ford's Eau de Soleil Blanc fragrance encapsulates warmth in a bottle, presenting pistachio notes infused with spices. A blend citrus and white floral notes refresh the senses perfectly, making it a gorgeous holiday scent for an evening in the sun.
Tom Ford Eau de Soleil Blanc is available to buy at The Perfume Shop for £106 (50ml) or £150 (100ml).
Chanel's Chance Eau Fraîche Eau De Toilette is a floral-sparkling fragrance that intertwines with the zesty freshness of Citron. It has undertones of soft jasmine and vibrant teak wood that make it a beautiful fragrances for a gentle summer's day.
Chanel Chance Eau Fraîche Eau De Toilette Spray is available to buy at John Lewis for £88 (50ml) or £122 (100ml).
Byredo Sundazed bottles up memories of holidays, beach days and carefree weekends. It features top notes of Californian lemon and mandarin with base notes of musk and cotton candy. It's the perfect scent to top your sun-kissed skin with.
Byredo Sundazed Eau de Parfum is available to buy at Space NK for £150 (50ml) or £220 (100ml).
Glossier's You Eau de Parfum goes beyond traditional perfumes and creates a unique aroma according to the PH of your skin. It melts into skin, smelling a little different on everyone. Starting off with pink pepper with a touch of iris root, why not make a signature scent for people to swoon over this summer.
Glossier You Eau de Parfum is available to buy at Space NK for £62 (50ml) or £112 (100ml).
Another classic has to be Estée Lauder's Bronze Goddess, especially if you're looking for a sensual, enticing scent. The velvety texture coconut mixes perfectly with the radiant warmth of earthy amber, sandalwood and vanilla.
Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess is available to buy at The Perfume Shop for £58 (50ml) or £74 (100ml).
Jo Malone's best-selling English Pear & Sweet Pea Cologne is reminiscent of sun-warmed orchards and soft floral gardens. It's simply gorgeous.
Jo Malone English Pear & Sweet Pea Cologne is available to buy at LOOK FANTASTIC for £55 (30ml) or £118 (100ml).
Tom Ford's Costa Azzurra captures the sea air, fresh aromatic notes, and deeper woody scents. It's gorgeous to display, coming in a luxury, fluted bottle with a gold metal plaque. Wear it in the day or during the evening, and you'll have heads turning in every direction.
Tom Ford Costa Azzurra Eau de Parfum is available to buy at Sephora for £106 (50ml) or £150 (100ml).
Sana Jardin Tiger By Her Side mixes sensual amber with Moroccan rose, vanilla, coriander seed and cinnamon, grounded by a smouldering base of patchouli and incense. It's warm and refreshing, comforting and empowering at the same time, and the perfect scent for summer.
Sana Jardin Tiger By Her Side is available to buy at Liberty for £95 (50ml) or £180 (100ml).
Burberry’s newest fragrance, Her Petals is fresh and fragrant mix of fruity and floral notes. The scent is made up of amber, violet, jasmine and raspberry, and has a woody base for added depth. This perfume comes in a limited edition glass bottle with floating pink petals, making it a perfect staple for summer.
Burberry Her Petals is available to buy at The Perfume Shop for £120 (88ml).
