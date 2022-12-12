8 watches that make perfect Christmas gifts

The best watches to gift for all budgets, from £200 to £2,000

published

If you're not 'into' watches then buying a watch as a Christmas gift can be a daunting task. There are so many watch brands and models out there it's difficult to know where to start. Trust us when I say, though, that there's no better feeling than spoiling yourself or a loved one with a new watch all wrapped up under the Christmas tree.

So with that in mind, I've selected the top eight watches that I think would be well-received if they were unwrapped on Christmas day. These range from £200 and go all the way up to £2,000 and include brands such as Mondaine, Hamilton, Rado and Cartier.

So whether you're looking for the best Christmas gifts, Valentine's Day or Birthdays, we've got you covered with our selection below:

Mondaine Classic Collection

1. Mondaine Unisex SBB Classic Vegan Leather Strap

An affordable icon

Reasons to buy

+
Classic design
+
Sustainable strap
+
Comfortable

Reasons to avoid

-
Quartz movement only

Starting off at the most affordable end of this list we've got the Mondaine SBB Classic. This iconic timepiece was first developed by the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) for their train stations in 1944 and then launched by Mondaine as a wristwatch in 1986. So despite its low price tag, this watch has got a lot of history attached to it Dedicated to simple style, this timepiece is housed within a classic round case and features the iconic red seconds hand. For 2022, the strap is made from vegan grape leather and features a contrasting red lining.

Seiko sports watch on a white background

2. Seiko 5 Sports Skeleton Style

Sporty and stylish from Seiko

Reasons to buy

+
Sports watch
+
Unique design
+
Durable

Reasons to avoid

-
No screw down crown

Inspired by the Seiko archives, this watch features elements from the popular Seiko 'Time Sonar' watch, now presented in an SKX-shaped Seiko 5 Sports case design. The original 1970s 'Time Sonar' was famous for its unique design features, which are incorporated in this modernised version. You get the signature translucent dial that showcases the day/date disc rotation and its contrasting red-orange second-hand adds to the retro effect. It's powered by the Seiko in-house 4R movement.

Tissot PRX on a white background

3. Tissot T-Classic PRX Mint Dial 40mm

This retro throwback is hot

Reasons to buy

+
Retro design
+
Affordable
+
Swiss brand

Reasons to avoid

-
Mint dial won't be for everyone

In 1978 the Tissot PRX was born, and now Tissot has launched its comeback. The new Tissot PRX is one of the hottest watches around right now, designed for those with a passion for design. This model features a mint green dial sitting within a 40mm stainless steel case. It joins a pair of otherwise identical 40mm quartz-powered timepieces, whose dials are black and silver, with the latter adding a splash of colour with its rose gold hands and indices.

Black Hamilton field watch on a white background

4. Hamilton Khaki Field

Go stealth for Christmas

Reasons to buy

+
Compact case
+
Classic design
+
All black colourway

Reasons to avoid

-
Manual wind

Looking for a stealthy watch? The black and grey colour scheme of this Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical is a subtle approach to military styling. It is powered by the exclusive H-50 hand-winding movement which is housed in a 38 mm case. Triangular indexes with old radium-coloured Super-LumiNova and a durable NATO strap complete the package.

Gold Certina field watch on a white background

5. Certina Heritage DS Powermatic 80

We love these retro gold vibes

Reasons to buy

+
Retro design
+
Nato strap
+
Great movement

Reasons to avoid

-
On the large side

We love the retro vibes of this Certina watch. The DS Powermatic 80 brings together traditional design with modern watchmaking. The classic, delicate hands and indices are combined with intense colours, and satin-finished surfaces to really impress. We also love the colourful NATO strap that it comes on. At the heart of this timepiece is the Powermatic 80 calibre with Nivachron balance spring which ensures magnetic resistance and an 80-hour power reserve.

Grey Nomos Glashütte on a white background

6. Nomos Glashütte Club Campus

This watch from Nomos is effortlessly cool

Reasons to buy

+
Compact size
+
Unusual colourway
+
Genuine watchmaking

Reasons to avoid

-
A bit small for some

The Campus series draws its design from the Club model by Nomos Glashütte, known for its sporty and youthful aesthetic. All versions feature a robust case and a unique dial with both Arabic and Roman numerals. They are designed for young graduates and students, and could be the perfect gift for those taking the next step in their academic or professional careers..

Black Rado True Square on a white background

7. Rado True Square Open Heart

A high-tech watch for true design fans

Reasons to buy

+
Unusual design
+
High-tech construction
+
Unisex

Reasons to avoid

-
Bit 'blingy' for some

The True Square is a new take on an iconic Rado shape and is the brand's first watch made using a square injected monobloc high-tech ceramic case. That means the True Square is light, scratch-resistant and comfortable to wear. Rado is known for its distinctive design, and that really comes through with the Automatic Open Heart with its gorgeous skeleton dial.

Cartier Tank on a white background

8. Cartier Tank Must Watch

Unterstated elegance from Cartier

Reasons to buy

+
Iconic design
+
Discrete solar power
+
Incredibly elegant

Reasons to avoid

-
Expensive for a Quartz movement

The Tank Must is an icon and it's been made even better thanks to the photovoltaic SolarBeat movement that recharges from the sun. Yes, this watch is expensive, but the slim steel case, beaded crown set with a synthetic cabochon-shaped spinel, silvered dial, blued-steel sword-shaped hands, vegan black strap and steel ardillon buckle just scream elegance and sophistication.

Watches
Style and Travel Editor

