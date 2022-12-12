8 watches that make perfect Christmas gifts

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're not 'into' watches then buying a watch as a Christmas gift can be a daunting task. There are so many watch brands and models out there it's difficult to know where to start. Trust us when I say, though, that there's no better feeling than spoiling yourself or a loved one with a new watch all wrapped up under the Christmas tree.

So with that in mind, I've selected the top eight watches that I think would be well-received if they were unwrapped on Christmas day. These range from £200 and go all the way up to £2,000 and include brands such as Mondaine, Hamilton, Rado and Cartier.

So whether you're looking for the best Christmas gifts, Valentine's Day or Birthdays, we've got you covered with our selection below:

(Image credit: Mondaine)

1. Mondaine Unisex SBB Classic Vegan Leather Strap An affordable icon Today's Best Deals View at John Lewis (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Classic design + Sustainable strap + Comfortable Reasons to avoid - Quartz movement only

Starting off at the most affordable end of this list we've got the Mondaine SBB Classic. This iconic timepiece was first developed by the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) for their train stations in 1944 and then launched by Mondaine as a wristwatch in 1986. So despite its low price tag, this watch has got a lot of history attached to it Dedicated to simple style, this timepiece is housed within a classic round case and features the iconic red seconds hand. For 2022, the strap is made from vegan grape leather and features a contrasting red lining.

(Image credit: Goldsmiths)

2. Seiko 5 Sports Skeleton Style Sporty and stylish from Seiko Today's Best Deals View at Goldsmiths (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Sports watch + Unique design + Durable Reasons to avoid - No screw down crown

Inspired by the Seiko archives, this watch features elements from the popular Seiko 'Time Sonar' watch, now presented in an SKX-shaped Seiko 5 Sports case design. The original 1970s 'Time Sonar' was famous for its unique design features, which are incorporated in this modernised version. You get the signature translucent dial that showcases the day/date disc rotation and its contrasting red-orange second-hand adds to the retro effect. It's powered by the Seiko in-house 4R movement.

(Image credit: Goldsmiths)

3. Tissot T-Classic PRX Mint Dial 40mm This retro throwback is hot Today's Best Deals View at Goldsmiths (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Retro design + Affordable + Swiss brand Reasons to avoid - Mint dial won't be for everyone

In 1978 the Tissot PRX was born, and now Tissot has launched its comeback. The new Tissot PRX is one of the hottest watches around right now, designed for those with a passion for design. This model features a mint green dial sitting within a 40mm stainless steel case. It joins a pair of otherwise identical 40mm quartz-powered timepieces, whose dials are black and silver, with the latter adding a splash of colour with its rose gold hands and indices.

(Image credit: Goldsmiths)

4. Hamilton Khaki Field Go stealth for Christmas Today's Best Deals View at Goldsmiths (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Compact case + Classic design + All black colourway Reasons to avoid - Manual wind

Looking for a stealthy watch? The black and grey colour scheme of this Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical is a subtle approach to military styling. It is powered by the exclusive H-50 hand-winding movement which is housed in a 38 mm case. Triangular indexes with old radium-coloured Super-LumiNova and a durable NATO strap complete the package.

(Image credit: Goldsmiths)

5. Certina Heritage DS Powermatic 80 We love these retro gold vibes Today's Best Deals View at Goldsmiths (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Retro design + Nato strap + Great movement Reasons to avoid - On the large side

We love the retro vibes of this Certina watch. The DS Powermatic 80 brings together traditional design with modern watchmaking. The classic, delicate hands and indices are combined with intense colours, and satin-finished surfaces to really impress. We also love the colourful NATO strap that it comes on. At the heart of this timepiece is the Powermatic 80 calibre with Nivachron balance spring which ensures magnetic resistance and an 80-hour power reserve.

(Image credit: Goldsmiths)

6. Nomos Glashütte Club Campus This watch from Nomos is effortlessly cool Today's Best Deals View at Goldsmiths (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Compact size + Unusual colourway + Genuine watchmaking Reasons to avoid - A bit small for some

The Campus series draws its design from the Club model by Nomos Glashütte, known for its sporty and youthful aesthetic. All versions feature a robust case and a unique dial with both Arabic and Roman numerals. They are designed for young graduates and students, and could be the perfect gift for those taking the next step in their academic or professional careers..

(Image credit: Goldsmiths)

7. Rado True Square Open Heart A high-tech watch for true design fans Today's Best Deals View at Goldsmiths (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Unusual design + High-tech construction + Unisex Reasons to avoid - Bit 'blingy' for some

The True Square is a new take on an iconic Rado shape and is the brand's first watch made using a square injected monobloc high-tech ceramic case. That means the True Square is light, scratch-resistant and comfortable to wear. Rado is known for its distinctive design, and that really comes through with the Automatic Open Heart with its gorgeous skeleton dial.

(Image credit: Goldsmiths)

8. Cartier Tank Must Watch Unterstated elegance from Cartier Today's Best Deals View at Goldsmiths (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Iconic design + Discrete solar power + Incredibly elegant Reasons to avoid - Expensive for a Quartz movement

The Tank Must is an icon and it's been made even better thanks to the photovoltaic SolarBeat movement that recharges from the sun. Yes, this watch is expensive, but the slim steel case, beaded crown set with a synthetic cabochon-shaped spinel, silvered dial, blued-steel sword-shaped hands, vegan black strap and steel ardillon buckle just scream elegance and sophistication.