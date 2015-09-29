7 surprising things about Sonos Play:5 and Trueplay technology

Previous Next 7/8

It no longer matters where you stick your speakers in a room

Alongside the Sonos Play:5, the company has also introduced Trueplay. This is an easy way to acoustically map the room where your speaker is and then some clever algorithms will change the sound to suit. What this essentially means is, you can plonk your speaker pretty much anywhere.

“One of the things we learned over the last six years of speakers, not every room is designed for acoustics,” explained a Sonos spokesperson to us, who demoed Trueplay.

“If you have a Play:1, one of our most popular speakers, people love to put that in the oddest places. They will stick it under a chair, in a corner by the cabinet. From our perspective, we don't want that to be bad. We want you to put that speaker everywhere you want. We don't want you to change your life, we want you to be able to use the technologies we have at our disposal to make it that you can put that speaker wherever you want and you will always have it sound great.”