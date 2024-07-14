5 tips to prepare your garden for hosting the Euros final

With the sun set to appear across the UK during Sunday afternoon, it's anticipated that a lot of people will be heading outside to watch the Euros 2024 final. However, if you've had a busy week and you're planning to stay at home, it's also a perfect opportunity to throw a small gathering and socialise outside with friends and family.

We've already covered how to watch England's Euro 2024 semi-final for free, but now it's time for hosting tips. To help with this, we spoke to experts at Express Bi-Folding Doors who shared their tips on preparing your garden to host the perfect viewing party.

Keep reading to find out the five things you can do to prepare your outside space, whether it decides to rain or shine.

1. Think about your outdoor seating

When hosting a party, ensuring ample seating space is crucial. The size of your garden will determine the type of furniture you can accommodate, but there are several options to maximise your space. Consider a corner seating arrangement with a smaller coffee-table-style piece to hold drinks and snacks.

If you have a nice open grass area, why not go for a picnic bench-style table? Waterproof beanbags are also a big hit at garden parties, offering a relaxed and cozy spot for guests to enjoy the warm summer evenings. You could also place outdoor rugs under seating areas to keep feet dry.

2. Set up the viewing area

Investing in a high-quality outdoor projector and screen or a large outdoor TV can significantly enhance your garden party experience. However, make sure to set it up in a shaded area to protect the equipment from unexpected weather changes.

To complement your setup, use outdoor speakers to ensure clear and immersive audio for everyone at the party. Position the speakers strategically around the garden to achieve even sound distribution, preventing any areas from being too loud or too quiet.

3. Lighting is key

Lighting is a key element in preparing your garden for hosting. There are various ways to incorporate lighting, such as using fairy lights, which can be draped over low-hanging branches on trees and bushes. These are ideal for areas with few power sockets, as battery-operated options are available.

For a relatively low cost, you could also find giant floor lanterns that add charm to the garden. Lastly, to keep mosquitoes and other biting insects at bay, use citronella candles but make sure to place them on the perimeter of the party area to avoid accidents.

Check out our round up of the best outdoor lights to make a selection.

4. Have plenty of food and drink on offer

Set up a barbecue station for grilling and offer a diverse selection of snacks like crisps, dips and finger foods to keep guests satisfied throughout the match.

Create a convenient self-serve beverage station stocked with coolers filled with a variety of drinks, including non-alcoholic options. If space permits, consider adding a mini-fridge to the setup to keep beverages chilled and easily accessible throughout the party. You could even opt for a beer keg machine, such as the Philips PerfectDraft or Beerwulf BLADE.

5. Be prepared for rain

The last thing you want during a garden party is rain, but it's important to be prepared either way. Make sure to check the drainage in your garden well before guests arrive to prevent any potential issues. If you notice areas prone to collecting water, take proactive measures such as creating temporary channels or strategically placing sandbags to divert water away from party spaces.

Elevating seating and dining areas with wooden pallets or sturdy platforms can also effectively keep things dry and comfortable for guests throughout the event. Make sure to set up under a pergola or veranda to keep the party going even if the weather turns.

Thinking of staying inside instead? Find out the 5 things you need to create the perfect Euros setup at home.