5 things I wish I'd known before buying a Silentnight mattress

Based in Lancashire, England, Silentnight is the largest UK manufacturer of beds and mattresses. And whether or not these are the best mattresses (opens in new tab), they're certainly very well known and popular, partly thanks to their ubiquitous advertising, featuring a pyjama-clad hippo mascot.

Silentnight (opens in new tab) sells pocket sprung, memory foam and hybrid mattresses (see memory foam vs springs (opens in new tab) for more details), at a variety of firmness levels. I've used many of them over the years, both as a consumer and a reviewer. Along the way, I've learned a few things that you might not know about Silentnight, and I'll share the most useful tips below.

Note that Silentnight the company also owns a number of sub-brands, including Layezee, Perfecta, Rest Assured, Studio and The Pocket Spring Bed Company. However, I'll be referring only to Silentnight the brand here.

1. They don't just do budget options

Silentnight Geltex Pocket 3000 mattress is a premium-quality product (Image credit: Tom May)

Silentnight is mainly known for its cheap and cheerful budget mattresses. But they do mid-market and premium ones too, and in general we've found them very impressive. For instance, I recently reviewed the Silentnight Geltex Pocket 3000 Mattress (opens in new tab), and its combination of 3,000 pocket springs with a layer of Geltex was beautifully supportive. It's not cheap, but with a 36-inch depth and a hand-tufted cover embedded with anti-allergen ingredients, I'd say it offers excellent value overall.

Silentnight's mid-range models have also scored well at T3. For example, our reviewer found that the mix of springs and eco-fibres in the Silentnight Studio Eco hybrid mattress (opens in new tab) to be firm, comfortable, and cool on the hottest nights. Not bad for a mattress partly made from recycled plastic bottles!

My own experience with another mid-range model, the Silentnight Studio Original Mattress (opens in new tab), was also positive. Its Geltex layer does a great job of providing an element of bounce, while its high-end foam construction gives good pressure relief, making you feel cradled and supported.

In other words, don't judge Silentnight on its cheapest products. You really get what you pay for here, and its higher-end mattresses offer great quality and value.

2. Their new range uses science to help you sleep

The Silentnight Lift Replenish Hybrid 2000 Mattress (Image credit: Silentnight lift replenish)

Silentnight are bringing out new mattresses all the time, and here's the latest. This August, Silentnight launched a new range of mattresses which it says is "scientifically proven" to improve your sleep.

The Lift by Silentnight (opens in new tab) range uses the brand's proprietary Intense fabric technology, which weaves carbon into the fabric to reduce static electricity. This can limit the production of melatonin, the sleep hormone, thus helping people get better sleep. The collection is made up of three new mattresses: Renew 1200 Pocket, Rejuvenate 1600 Pocket, and Replenish 2000 Pocket.

3. The free trial isn't quite what you think

Silentnight Studio Original mattress comes with a 60-day free trial, but exchange is the only option (Image credit: Silentnight)

SIlentnight mattresses come with a free trial, which ranges from 60 to 365 nights, depending on the mattress. Note, though, that you cannot get a refund with this trial. If you're unhappy with your mattress, your only option is to exchange it. And if the alternative product is more expensive, you will need to pay the difference. Other mattress manufacturers offer a full refund with their trial offer, so that is something to take into account.

Also note that you need to sleep on your mattress for at least 28 days before exchanging it. Plus, the free trial only applies if you bought your mattress directly from Silentnight and not from a third-party retailer.

4. They have a cool tool for choosing your mattress

(Image credit: Silentnight)

Choosing the best mattress for your specific needs can be tricky. The model that will work for you will depend on your sleeping style, weight, height, who you're sharing with, and other considerations.

To help you out, Silentnight have created an online tool, with the help of scientists from the University of Lancashire, called Sleepunique. You type in your details, and it will automatically recommend the right mattress for you. Admittedly, it will only choose from Silentnight mattresses, but as there are quite a few of them, at least it can help narrow things down for you. I tried it myself and got a good result: read my Sleepunique review (opens in new tab) to learn more.

5. Their cheap options are excellent value

(Image credit: SIlentnight)

While we love Silentnight's premium and mid-range models, not everyone has a ton of money to spend on a new mattress, especially in the current climate. So, it's worth pointing out that the brand's cheaper products are a great option for anyone on a limited budget.

We're particularly fond of the Silentnight's Pocket Essentials 1000 (opens in new tab), a medium-firm pocket sprung mattress that gives you individual tailored support and limits motion transference, so you won't disturb your partner at the night. It comes with a soft knit cover which is also hypoallergenic, so for a low price, you're getting excellent value overall.

If you prefer a memory foam mattress (opens in new tab), the affordable and award-winning Silentnight 3 Zone Memory Foam Mattress (opens in new tab) is well worth investigating. Featuring responsive, body-moulding memory foam, it provides your body with pressure-relieving comfort and support, plus it's Purotex-treated to reduce moisture and allergens.

For the best prices across the Silentnight range, check out our guide to the best cheap mattress deals (opens in new tab).