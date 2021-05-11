Silentnight Studio Original review: a foam mattress with added bounce

Silentnight is one of the best mattress companies in the UK, with a reputation for quality and value (learn more about the Silentnight brand here). But being a mainstream brand doesn’t mean it can’t be as innovative as the latest hip startup. And the Silentnight Studio Original Mattress is a case in point.

This three-layer mattress features exclusive Geltex technology to prevent overheating and add a layer of bounce to the all-foam construction. Made from high quality materials, and offering a medium level of firmness, the mattress aims to hit the sweet spot between the flexibility of springs and the support of memory foam.

Given the promise they're making here, you might expect the Studio Original to be a premium-priced mattress. In fact, starting at just £399.95 for a Single, it's quite affordable. But does it deliver?

I put the Silentnight Studio Original Mattress through its paces over six weeks this Spring, to find out what it’s actually like to sleep on in practice. Read on to find out my conclusions, and the details you need to decide if it's right for you.

Silentnight Studio Original Mattress review: construction

(Image credit: Silentnight)

Made in the UK, the Silentnight Studio Original is constructed from three distinct layers of foam, all encased in a soft knitted cover. It has a total depth of 26cm (about 10.2 inches), which means you’ll need deep-fill fitted sheets to cover it.

The top 3cm layer is made of Geltex, an innovative material that’s basically air-permeable foam infused with cooling and elastic gel. The purpose of this layer is twofold: to keep the mattress cool and breathable during the night, and to give the sleeper a feeling of bounce.

The middle 4cm layer is made of premium memory foam, which has been designed to contour itself to your body and provide support where it’s most needed. Finally comes the core layer, made of dense Studio Flex foam, which acts as a stabilising base for the mattress, as well as adding extra support and comfort.

These three layers are wrapped in a soft cover made from an anti-allergenic Purotex fabric, approved by Allergy UK. This can be unzipped and removed for easy machine washing.

Silentnight says that this mattress does not require flipping, but does recommend regularly rotating it. It's made from materials that are 100% free from animal by-products, and so is vegan friendly.

Silentnight Studio Original Mattress review: packaging and unboxing

(Image credit: Silentnight)

My King-size mattress arrived in an attractive, branded grey-and-white cardboard box, which is surprisingly heavy. I’m fairly strong, but still needed my partner to help me move it from room to room, and up the stairs.

The best way to unpack it is to tip the box on its side and drag out the mattress, which is rolled up and tightly encased in tough plastic. Then unroll the mattress and carefully use scissors or a Stanley knife to cut through the plastic wrap and remove it. The whole process takes about 10 minutes.

Finally, you need to leave the mattress and wait for it to inflate. In my case, this took about three hours. As is standard with foam mattresses, it will emit a chemical smell, which in my case hung around for about four to five days.

(Image credit: Tom May)

On close examination, there were a few grubby marks on one side of the mattress cover, which wasn’t ideal. However, on the whole, the sophistication of the stitching and the high-end, luxurious quality of the materials was striking.

In general, this is a beautifully designed mattress, right down to stylish little details such as the raised rubber-rise logo on the main tag. Be aware, though, that the mattress is heavy, which means both rotating it and removing the cover for washing may require two people.

Silentnight Studio Original Mattress review: comfort

While I’m coming round to the idea of all-foam mattresses, I’m still wary of them, having had bad experiences in the past of feeling ‘trapped’ in the bed, making for an unrewarding night’s sleep. But to my surprise, the first night I lay down on the Silentnight Studio Original, I didn’t get that sinking feeling I associate with memory foam at all.

Due, I assume, to the top gel layer, the Silentnight Studio Original feels more buoyant than any foam mattress I’ve tried before, and so more like a sprung mattress in that respect.

At the same time, though, the foam construction hugged me in place tightly, preventing me from tossing and turning as I would on a sprung or hybrid mattress. Plus, despite being mainly a side sleeper, I felt no pressure on my joints, shoulders and hips, which – now I’m in my 50s, and not as lithe as I was – is one of the main things that can keep me awake at night.

(Image credit: Tom May)

Channelling the Goldilocks story, Silentnight describes the medium comfort level of this mattress as ‘Not too soft, not too firm, but just right’. And in practice that does really sum up my experience. This mattress made me feel cradled, rather than trapped, whatever position I contorted my body into, and that resulted in a series of deep and uninterrupted night’s sleeps.

Used through March and April, the mattress felt pleasantly cool. And overall, my experience with this mattress was comparable in comfort to products that sell for double or triple the price.

Silentnight Studio Original Mattress review: price and size

The Silentnight Studio Original Mattress is available in three sizes. A Single mattress costs £399.95, a Double £599.95, and a King £699.95. However, discounts are often available, so do check our constantly-updated guide to the best cheap mattress deals and you might find a bargain.

Silentnight Studio Original Mattress review: delivery and returns

(Image credit: Silentnight)

Silentnight offers free delivery on all orders over £49, although in a few areas an extra charge may be made; in which case, you’ll get a heads-up at checkout. Silentnight currently estimates three weeks for delivery, and your mattress will be delivered to your doorstep only. Delivery is limited to the UK including Northern Ireland.

If you are unhappy with your mattress and wish to return it, you need to contact Silentnight within 14 days of receipt. Provided you haven't slept on or used it, they will arrange for it to be collected and issue a full refund.

If you have slept on the mattress, and/or kept it beyond 14 days, you can still take advantage of Silentnight’s 60-Night Comfort Guarantee and exchange it for another mattress, as long as you purchased it directly from Silentnight’s website and not a third-party retailer.

Verdict: should I buy the Silentnight Studio Original Mattress?

For many people, sprung mattresses don’t provide enough pressure relief, and keep them tossing and turning all night, trying to get comfortable. Conversely, all-foam mattresses can feel like you’ve sunk into them, making you feel trapped and stopping you from properly relaxing and enjoying your sleep.

If you’ve experienced both these extremes, and are looking for a 'third way', the Studio Original is well worth investigating. Its Geltex layer does a great job of providing an element of bounce, while its high-end foam construction gives good pressure relief, making you feel cradled and supported.

On the downside, its medium level of firmness means it's not really suitable for people weighing more than 230 pounds/16 stones: if that’s you, check our round-up of the best mattresses for heavy people instead. Also, Silentnight's 60-day guarantee is less than generous than most brands, who typically offer longer periods, and a full refund rather than just a swap.

Aside from those niggles, though, the Studio Original is an attractive and well-made mattress, using quality materials. Its breathable construction will keep you cool on hot nights, and its removable cover makes it a practical choice, too. Overall, then, this mattress is great value for the price.