5 surprisingly cheap all-inclusive holidays you can book right now

Travelling the world is possible once more, although research suggests that value for money has never been more important. Luckily, this doesn’t mean roughing it. Not convinced? Check out our guide to five fantastic all-inclusive getaways which are great options if you’re planning on jetting off in late summer (or beyond), and which all offer unbeatable value for money. So what are you waiting for? Dust off that suitcase and get packing. Bon voyage!

(Image credit: Windjammer landing)

Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort, St Lucia

Best for: Island life

One of St Lucia’s most popular all-inclusive properties, this Windjammer Landing (opens in new tab) is a fabulous beachfront crash pad that offers brilliant value for money. All-inclusive rates start at just £185 per person per night and from £1,287 per person per week, based on two people sharing.

So what do you get for your hard-earned cash? To start with, there are five fantastic bars and restaurants to choose from (we recommend Embers, famous for the delicious pulled jerk pork sandwiches) and you’ll get free access to the spa facilities (although treatments cost extra). You’ll also be able to toast your getaway with complimentary wine, beer and champagne, and fuel your adrenaline cravings by signing up for one of many included water sports on offer, such as water skiing, wakeboarding and jet-skiing.

The property is a great base for explorations of St Lucia – you’ll find it on the island’s northern tip, and guests get direct access to a private beach (as long as they can drag themselves away from the property’s gorgeous, white-washed villas). Book direct to take advantage of the resort’s brilliant offers or bag your spot by booking through travel agents such as First Choice and TUI.

See Windjammer Landing on Booking.com (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: iberostar)

Iberostar Alcudia Park, Mallorca

Best for: Families

For a wallet-friendly, sun-soaked getaway, it’s hard to beat Iberostar Alcudia Park (opens in new tab). This four-star all-inclusive Mallorca hotel has all-inclusive rates starting at just £93 per night and £651 per week per person. You’ll get plenty of bang for your buck at this property, which has direct access to the stunning Alcudia Beach.

There are seven brilliant dining options and a spectacular rooftop bar, and younger visitors can sign up for Star Camp – a kids’ camp which offers a huge selection of activities, ranging from child-friendly excursions to DJ lessons for budding Fat Boy Slims.

See Iberostar Alcudia Park on Expedia.co.uk (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Palladium Hotel Goup)

TRS Ibiza, Ibiza

Best for: Adults-only

This slick 378-room hotel is brand new – it threw open its doors on 23 June 2022. It’s the only five-star all-inclusive property on Ibiza which has been designed exclusively for adults, so if you’re looking for a kid-free getaway, you’re in luck – and you won’t have to sell your earthly belongings either, because all-inclusive rates start from just £216 per room per night.

Perched on Ibiza’s west coast, the hotel is a fantastic spot for anyone keen to soak up the sunsets San Antonio is famous for. You’ll enjoy direct access to the glass-clear waters at Cala Gració and Cala Gracioneta, and the hotel’s three gorgeous pools include a spectacular infinity pool for that all-important selfie.

The culinary offerings are seriously impressive too. All too often, all-inclusive means cold piles of pizza and hungry teenagers elbowing you out the way for the last slice of cake. Not so at the TRS Ibiza (opens in new tab) – the three restaurants are à la carte, and there are five bars to choose from.

See TRS Ibiza on Booking.com (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Delta Hotels)

Delta Hotels, Riviera Nayarit, Mexico

Best for: Long-haul adventurers

Full disclosure: this resort is in Mexico, which might require a few more air miles than some of our destinations. But the silver lining is a big one – all-inclusive rates start from just £181 per night, per person, based on two adults sharing.

Delta Hotels, Riviera Nayarit (opens in new tab) is a resort which offers the best of both worlds – you’ll find it tucked between the beautiful Sierra Madre Mountains and the Pacific coastline, within easy reach of Puerto Vallarta International Airport. Unusually for an all-inclusive, the three restaurants and two bars provide plenty of opportunity to sample local cuisine - we suggest feasting on the delicious ceviche at Huichol Cocina Artesanal.

See Delta Hotels, Riviera Nayarit on Expedia.co.uk (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Kuramathi)

Kuramathi, the Maldives

Best for: A visit to paradise

It’s a myth that a holiday to the Maldives requires a second mortgage, and Kuramathi (opens in new tab) is a case in point. A seven-night break in a beach villa on an all-inclusive basis starts at just £1,949 per person – and flights from Gatwick are included.

It’s also wonderfully easy to get to – unlike many resorts, which require costly seaplane journeys. Kuramathi is accessible by speed boat, and the cost of the 75-minute journey from the international airport in Malé is included.

Don’t make the mistake of thinking the lower room rate means you’ll pay the price when it comes to facilities, either – there’s a fantastic dive school, tennis courts and three swimming pools scattered around this teardrop-shaped island. The wide range of villa styles make it easy to find the perfect accommodation for your budget too. One of the cheapest room categories is actually one of our favourites – the beach bungalows, which have beautiful four-poster beds, outdoor bathrooms and jacuzzis in the garden. Who needs over-water villas?

See Kuramathi at Booking.com (opens in new tab)