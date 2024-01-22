3 best Disney+ TV shows to watch in under 30 minutes

Disney+ is one of the biggest streaming services around these days and is packed with great shows to watch, especially if you are a Star Wars, Marvel or, of course, Disney animation fan.

However, not all of us have the time to sit back and binge on a mini-movie. Even several episodes of The Mandalorian can run well over half-an-hour. So what can you watch if you are on a commute to work or short of the time needed to get into a longer-form TV show?

Here are three recommendations that I'm sure you'll enjoy.

Welcome to Wrexham

Stars: Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney, Wrexham AFC

Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney, Wrexham AFC Created by: Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney

The late, great Bill Shankly once said: "Some people think football is a matter of life and death. I assure you, it’s much more serious than that!" For a team and town like Wrexham, this could not be more true.

Wrexham AFC found themselves adrift in non-league football for 15 years, which is a deep shame considering the Welsh team's long heritage. And despite their best efforts and some very close calls, they seemed destined to languish there forever, with the fate of the town seeming to mirror the disappointment.

But fate has a great sense of humour.

In November 2020, a proposal for a new owner was put in front of the board and shareholders of the club. It was not the usual Saudi royal family or some American business tycoon, but two Hollywood actors with absolutely nothing to do with the town and no history of sports team ownership.

Welcome To Wrexham has in its first two seasons charted the rise of Wrexham AFC and the town itself, thanks to the combined ownership of Ryan Reynolds and Mystic Quest's Rob McElhenney. With focus on individuals, family, the teams and, more importantly, the impact on the town, the show is an absolute breath of fresh air.

Heartwarming, life affirming, beautiful and at times desperately sad, each 30-minute episode looks to focus on individual aspects of the impact of football and the overall growth and development of the team.

It is an example of a fantastic success story that you really should be part of. And it's funny. Boy is it funny.

Scrubs

Stars: Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C McGinley, Judy Reyes, Neil Flynn, Ken Jenkins, Christa Miller

Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C McGinley, Judy Reyes, Neil Flynn, Ken Jenkins, Christa Miller Created by: Bill Lawrence

Think about pretty much every comedy show today that you love. Think about the way it is filmed, the editing, the tone, the use of meta commentary, the use of non canon, surreal cut scenes, a self-deprecating lead and the aggressive and yet flawed mentor, and yep, it's almost certain that it's been directly influenced by Scrubs.

From its inception in 2001, the hospital sitcom was seen as groundbreaking. That's thanks to superb writing, genuine laugh-out-loud moments, a cast of memorable, well defined characters, and breakout performances from a new generation of post-millennium actors.

Every episode can be watched as an individual entity or entire seasons could be binged to fully enjoy the narrative and development. That's another of its allures and it still works today.

The thing about Scrubs was (and still is) that it could make you burst out laughing and into tears in the same episode – such was the quality of the writing and the talent in the performances. It is an intelligent and nuanced piece of work that never forgot to just be fun.

With nine seasons now fully available, it's the perfect time to delve back into this outstanding piece of television history… although perhaps give season 7 and a miss as the change in core cast didn't go that well.

What We Do in the Shadows

Stars: Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillen, Mark Proksch

Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillen, Mark Proksch Created by: Jemaine Clement

It's a rarity when a TV spinoff from a successful comedy movie turns out to be better and more popular than its parent film. Following from the 2014 film of the same name, What We Do in the Shadows follows the daily – nightly – lives of four vampires living in the Staten Island of today. Despite being thousands of years old, they still struggle with the modern age and seem to have pretty much given up on it.

Now, the thing about the show is that it is funny. I don't mean the quiet, reserved, chuckling kind of funny we associate with Friends (controversial, I know), but the huge belly laugh and rolling about crying kind of funny.

The cast is simply amazing. They each come across as real and well developed, while script work is razor sharp, meta and inventive. There are storylines too, which push the narrative in some unbelievable directions and at no point does it feel forced or laboured.

There is real world building in every episode and over the six seasons, the characters have become so loved by the fanbase that there are now entire conventions set aside for the show.

Special mention has to go to Matt Berry, who, through his character Lazlo has not only become a meme but also has entire YouTube channels set up just to run continuous reels of his scenes and one liners.

By far the funniest TV show currently running, any episode of What We Do in the Shadows could well provide the best 30-minutes you will have today.