12 commuter bags and backpacks to take with you to work or school

Whether you’re going back to the office or lecture room, it’s important to have the best backpack by your side (or on your back!) for storage, protection and versatility. But with so many options out there, it can be hard to decide what type, brand or size of backpack you need.
That’s where T3 comes in. Below, we’ve rounded up the best backpacks and best laptop bags to take with you to the office, school, university, gym classes and work trips.
Best backpacks for work, school, university and the gym
The best backpack overall
The best backpack you can buy today is from The North Face, specifically the Bozer Backpack. This medium-large bag offers everything an officer worker, student or traveller could possibly need, including internal organisation pockets, a padded sleeve for laptops or tablets, and a large storage space on the inside and outside. The backpack also has an understated design that’s available in multiple colours, plus it has padded shoulder straps for comfortable carrying.
The best large backpack
Bigger is always better, and so is the Eastpak Padded Pak’r. The design of the backpack is simple and understated, but inside is really where the magic happens. It has a large main compartment for all your work or studying equipment, and its front pockets can hold smaller items. With safety and protection in mind, all compartments have zips and the padded back and straps makes it comfortable to wear throughout the day.
The best stylish backpack
Due to its staggering popularity, chances are you’ve already seen the Fjållråven Kånken out and about. Made from high quality durable materials, this stylish backpack is available in multiple bright, pastel and neutral colours, and it can carry just about anything. Another great feature of the Fjållråven Kånken is its convertible straps, so you can carry it as a backpack or a bag, depending on your activity.
The best affordable backpack
If you’re looking for something cheap and cheerful, the adidas Classic Foundation Backpack is the best option. This versatile bag has a sturdy coated base to protect against damp surfaces, and it has plenty of pockets and dividers inside to keep your items organised. It looks good, it performs well, and it’s from a reliable brand… what more could you ask for?!
The best kids backpack
For kids going back to school, the L.L Bean Original Book Pack has been around since 1982 and it’s still going strong today. Built with strong stitching and weatherproof fabrics, it’s designed to withstand the entire school year and whatever your child throws at it… or on it. The main compartment can hold books, notepads, projects and lunchboxes easily, and there are plenty of other pockets for smaller essentials and water bottles. The L.L Bean Original Book Pack comes in many patterns and colours for your child to choose from.
The best sustainable backpack
If sustainability is important to you, choose the Solo NY Re:define. Part of the Re:cycled collection, this backpack is made from recycled PET bottles and has a simple yet classic design that’s super functional and stylish. Built for practicality, the Solo NY Re:define has a laptop compartment, tablet pocket, external USB ports, headphone port and other protection pockets to keep your personal data safe.
The best backpack for work trips
The ReNew Transit Backpack from Everlane is a must-have if you frequently travel for work. The bag has been designed for easy TSA access, including an external laptop pocket, interior and catch-all zip pockets for passports, tickets and books, magnetic closure, plus two water bottle holders. For easy carrying, the ReNew Transit Backpack also has a pass-through strap for attaching to the best suitcases.
The best backpack for laptops
Another popular bag design, the Herschel Heritage Backpack is great for carrying and storing laptops. Students, college goers and school kids are sure to love this backpack as it’s stylish, durable, practical and versatile. It’s a must-have for lectures, seminars and study sessions, and can carry 15-inch laptops easily as well as other books, notepads and stationary.
The best backpack for athleisure
For those who like to go straight from the office to the gym, the Lululemon City Adventurer Backpack is made for those on the go. With a 20-litre capacity, the sturdy straps can carry a heavy load without breaking a sweat. It has exterior and interior pockets for laptops, essentials and water bottles, plus it has an expandable pocket for storing your gym clothes, both pre and post workout.
The best backpack for storage and compartments
The ultimate storage bag, the Db Freya Backpack reminds us of a Mary Poppins bag, thanks to its never-ending compartments. Inside the backpack are loads of organisational pockets and pouches, stashable hooks and hidden security pockets for your passport and purse. The lightweight yet sturdy bag has ergonomic shoulder straps and a padded back panel that’s specifically designed for females, so the girls are sure to love this backpack.
Another affordable backpack option
If you’re looking for an affordable backpack from a popular brand, you can’t go wrong with the Berghaus Brand Bag Daypack. Lightweight, compact and durable, this backpack has great storage compartments which can be used to carry anything, from your work laptop to your PE kit and beyond. Oh, and it looks pretty good too.
Another bag option for work trips
A combination of style and practicality, the Monos Metro Duffel is a beautiful carry-on for daily commutes, work trips or holidays. Made from vegan leather, this multipurpose bag has a roomy interior with lots of compartments. The Monos Metro Duffel has a built-in trolley sleeve to fit around your suitcase handle, and it features the QuickSnap Modular Kit system so you can add and remove sections of the bag.