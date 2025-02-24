Zero Day season 2? 'Zero chance' based on Robert De Niro's response

Netflix's big new show is finally here. Starring Oscar-winner and multi-time nominee, Robert De Niro, in his first-ever television series – he's done a film for television previously, just never a multi-parter – it's a big bucks production that's suddenly crashed Netflix's Top 10 chart.

Zero Day is a limited series, with six episodes running an hour each, and is available on Netflix right now. Fans of 24, Homeland or House of Cards will want to get their teeth stuck into it, as the show is based around a devastating cyberattack, with the threat of more to come, that's so serious the former President, played by De Niro, is called into action.

Thus far, the reception to Zero Day has been all over the place though: from The Guardian's review calling it "astonishing fun", to IGN's review conversely calling it "as enjoyable as a cyberattack", there's clearly a wide difference of opinion. That's echoed by Rotten Tomatoes, too, with the 56% critics' score not far away from the viewer rating of 49%.

Not that I think there's much chance of a second season of Zero Day anyway: Netflix is notorious for running 'Limited Series' (as it calls them) for one season only. Plus it reminded me that De Niro's press tour visited BBC's The Graham Norton Show just last week (UK viewers with a TV Licence can watch here), on which the actor was pretty clear about how his first-ever TV show experience went.

Norton queries De Niro: "What is that like? Pacing a performance over six hours?"

"Well, it’s like doing three features back-to-back," replies De Niro.

"There’s a real pace to it. There’s a lot of dialogue, there’s a lot of exposition – which is a little more difficult, because you’re telling the audience what they need to know through the character.

"And so I likened it to swimming the English Channel, to England from France: looking behind me, and not seeing France; looking ahead and not seeing England. And so I can’t stay there and tread water – I’ve got to keep swimming. Every day you’ve got to just keep up with it. So it was a different experience – but good, you know? Just a lot of work.

Norton, in response, asks: "Okay, so would you do another television series?," to which, shaking his head repeatedly in a 'no' motion, De Niro says "I don’t know"...

So whether you love it or loathe it, Zero Day is a quick-fire six-episode limited series that I think is worth the watch – but based on De Niro's reaction there won't be a second chapter. There's plenty more to watch on various other best streaming services, though, with the likes of Severance on Apple TV+ on top form right now (granted, a wholly different show, but it's taken over my TV of late).