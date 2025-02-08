YouTube's new playlist of classic movies has to be seen to be believed

In the era of streaming, it's fair to say that most of the time, when something looks too good to be true, it is. Whether that's an introductory offer or the addition of classics to a catalogue, you can never be sure when movies and shows will be yanked away from you or prices will be hiked.

So, to see a giant movie studio like Warner Bros. putting movies up on YouTube completely for free feels almost jaw-dropping – yet here we are. There doesn't appear to be a catch, and the uploads keep coming in a drip feed, adding title after title to a playlist that already looks pretty incredible.

You can find that whole playlist right here, but the one huge caveat attached is that it's only for users in the US (notwithstanding any VPN memberships others might have). Still, at the time of writing it stands at an impressive 34 films, from a wide variety of genres, and I'm gobsmacked at how much value it offers up for literally no cost at all.

This being YouTube, it's fair to also point out that non-Premium users will have to deal with ad breaks, but if you're a Premium subscriber then this is basically a treasure trove of free movies to watch without forking over any more cash at all. Of course, with Premium itself going up in price over the years, that's not necessarily all that guaranteed.

That list, meanwhile, contains some really fun movies, along with some arguable modern classics. There's the action-comedy Mr. Nice Guy, one of Jackie Chan's most fun movies (and full of his trademark fights and stunts), but also the heavy and thoughtful The Mission starring Robert De Niro. This underlines how varied the list really is, and there are also rom-coms and even documentaries in there to uncover.

If you stack the movies up and just work your way through the playlist, you'll watch multiple Oscar-nominated films, see some of the most famous stars of all time strutting their stuff, and eat up at least a month's worth of evenings. That's one heck of an incentive, and the fact that it all comes with a price tag of exactly zero is amazing.

Frankly, I'm extremely jealous as a UK resident that I can't access the playlist automatically, but if you're in the US you're in luck. Make sure you save the playlist for future use, and make YouTube your favourite streaming service for a while!