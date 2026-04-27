UK TV viewers can stream Sky and HBO for less than £3 – here's how
Now has an unbeatable deal on UK TV streaming – and it works on just about every device you own
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Quick Summary
Sky's Now streaming service is currently offering an incredible deal on Entertainment membership, giving you 16 live channels, on demand content and many essential HBO shows for just £2.99 per month.
There are also deals across other membership packs, with the Now app available on 100s of devices.
There's no doubt about it, Sky's Ultimate TV package is an extraordinary offer – Sky entertainment channels, HBO Max, Netflix, Disney+ and Hayu, plus a Sky Stream for just £24 per month. However, if you don't quite need all the extras, did you know that you can get Sky's entertainment services and HBO programming for a lot less? More than £20 less per month, in fact?
Sky's streaming service, Now, is currently offering an entertainment package for just £2.99 per month. It includes many of the biggest HBO series, plus 16 channels like Sky One, Sky Atlantic, Sky Comedy, U&Gold, and Comedy Central, and can be watched through most smart TVs, streaming devices, games consoles, phones, tablets and computers.
From just £2.99 per month (save 62%)
Get 16 Sky channels, HBO shows, and 100s of Sky Originals on demand with £5 per month off when you sign up for a six-month membership plan.
It also includes 100s of shows to stream on demand, taken from the Sky Originals catalogue. Many HBO and other US shows are available to catch up with too.Article continues below
This plan usually costs £7.99 per month, but you currently get the massive discount when you sign up for a six-month term.
Alternatively, for just £6.99 per month, you can add HBO Max too, which greatly expands the amount of HBO shows and movies available to you. Or opt for Entertainment + Cinema + Boost for just £6.98 per month and you get the Entertainment pack as above, all the movie blockbusters available on Sky Cinema, and an upgrade to Full HD streaming with 5.1 sound.
What HBO shows do you get with the cheapest Now Entertainment plan?
Thanks to a deal between Sky and HBO, even if you don't have HBO Max you will be able to watch a large selection of HBO shows. That's because the new seasons of any series that was already shown on Sky prior to March will continue on Sky (and Now).
That includes the likes of Euphoria, House of the Dragon, and The Last of Us.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
For those who also want Sky Sports, Now is also currently offering a six-month deal for Entertainment + Sports + Boost. You get get the same benefits on the Entertainment plan, in Full HD and 5.1 where possible, and all of the Sky Sports channels for just £31.99 per month. It usually costs £48.98 per month separately.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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