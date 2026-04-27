UK TV viewers can stream Sky and HBO for less than £3 – here's how

Quick Summary Sky's Now streaming service is currently offering an incredible deal on Entertainment membership, giving you 16 live channels, on demand content and many essential HBO shows for just £2.99 per month. There are also deals across other membership packs, with the Now app available on 100s of devices.

There's no doubt about it, Sky's Ultimate TV package is an extraordinary offer – Sky entertainment channels, HBO Max, Netflix, Disney+ and Hayu, plus a Sky Stream for just £24 per month. However, if you don't quite need all the extras, did you know that you can get Sky's entertainment services and HBO programming for a lot less? More than £20 less per month, in fact?

Sky's streaming service, Now, is currently offering an entertainment package for just £2.99 per month. It includes many of the biggest HBO series, plus 16 channels like Sky One, Sky Atlantic, Sky Comedy, U&Gold, and Comedy Central, and can be watched through most smart TVs, streaming devices, games consoles, phones, tablets and computers.

It also includes 100s of shows to stream on demand, taken from the Sky Originals catalogue. Many HBO and other US shows are available to catch up with too.

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This plan usually costs £7.99 per month, but you currently get the massive discount when you sign up for a six-month term.

Alternatively, for just £6.99 per month, you can add HBO Max too, which greatly expands the amount of HBO shows and movies available to you. Or opt for Entertainment + Cinema + Boost for just £6.98 per month and you get the Entertainment pack as above, all the movie blockbusters available on Sky Cinema, and an upgrade to Full HD streaming with 5.1 sound.

What HBO shows do you get with the cheapest Now Entertainment plan?

Thanks to a deal between Sky and HBO, even if you don't have HBO Max you will be able to watch a large selection of HBO shows. That's because the new seasons of any series that was already shown on Sky prior to March will continue on Sky (and Now).

That includes the likes of Euphoria, House of the Dragon, and The Last of Us.

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For those who also want Sky Sports, Now is also currently offering a six-month deal for Entertainment + Sports + Boost. You get get the same benefits on the Entertainment plan, in Full HD and 5.1 where possible, and all of the Sky Sports channels for just £31.99 per month. It usually costs £48.98 per month separately.