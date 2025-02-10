These were the 3 most interesting ads for tech fans during the Super Bowl LIX

Over 113 million people watched the Super Bowl this week, which saw the Philadelphia Eagles prevent the Kansas City Chiefs making it three in a row. While most watched for the (American) football, some tuned in for the half time show – this year featuring Kendrick Lamar – and others tuned in just for the adverts.

While I do love a bit of NFL, and I thought the half time show was pretty slick, I admit to being glued to the ad breaks. Despite being based in the UK these days, I always make a point to pay for the live feed that includes the US ads, as for me they are as important as the action on the field.

These are no ordinary adverts of course. Super Bowl ads have budgets stretching in the millions, and cost further millions to place, created by the best minds in advertising and often featuring the biggest names in Hollywood. Tom Cruise, Bill Murray, Kieran Culkin, Eugene Levy, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt all appeared this year.

Being such a prime spot, the ads are often used to promote the biggest new film releases of the year, and even some of the biggest advances in tech. We've seen a spate of crypto currencies and electric cars in recent years, but this year sat slightly differently. These are the ads that really stood out for me, from a tech point of view.

CocaCola AI

Coca-Cola Commercial 2025 Kenya Barris, Lionel Boyce Westside's Finest: Ai Ad Review - YouTube Watch On

CocaCola proved to be probably the most culturally aware with this commercial that plays on the fear factor around AI. Two young people talking about whether AI is going to take over the world, mirrored against a similar shot from 1975 when two more young people question if computers are going to take over. The message? We're going to be alright.

T-Mobile Starlink Space Network

A New Era in Connectivity – T-Mobile Starlink - YouTube Watch On

T-Mobile took the Super Bowl as its opportunity to drop one of the biggest moves in mobile networks to date. Its partnership with Starlink will provide what it's calling a space-based network, giving you signal wherever you can see the sky. It's the ultimate cure for patchy signal areas and turns any phone into a satellite phone.

Gemini Live on Google Pixel 9

Dream Job | Google Pixel SB Commercial 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Google pulled at the heart strings while selling its Gemini Live feature on the Pixel 9 phone. The dad is describing his experiences preparing for a job interview, but rather than talking to a person on his phone, it turns out the full conversation is happening with Gemini Live. The assistant is coaching him through his interview and giving him time to get it right. It's impressive and demonstrates a use for Gemini that you might not have though of.

Did you watch the Super Bowl – and almost as importantly, the commercials? What was your favourite? Let me know in the comments.