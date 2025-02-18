Sky's Now streaming service gets its biggest free update in a decade

Quick Summary The Now streaming service is getting its biggest update yet from today. A new look and refined features have started to roll out, although it may take a few weeks before every device is updated.

Sky announced a few weeks ago that it is refreshing its Now streaming service with a new look and more refined experience. Well, now's the day for the huge Now update – so you should get it anytime, well, now.

It was revealed during the original announcement that the update would be available from 18 February – so, today – and while I'm yet to see it arrive on my own iPhone and Android TV-powered Smart TV, it should be along soon.

(Image credit: Sky / Now)

Streaming app updates can often take longer to arrive than Sky Q and Sky Glass software patches, for example, as they have to go through third-party app services. And it can sometimes take a few days or even weeks to reach all supported devices.

After all, more than 60 devices can currently stream Now content, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV, games consoles, iOS and Android.

Best thing to do is check your device to see if there's an update (unless it's set to update automatically) and wait if not. Sky did originally say it could take until the "end of March" to reach every platform.

The new look is based on the same technology used for Peacock in the US, bringing Now in line with other streaming services run by Sky's owner Comcast.

It includes new rails, such as top 10s, while "smoother search options" will also be applied. Sky Sports is getting a refresh too, with Sky Sports+ streams to be offered in curated collections to make it easier for fans of specific sports to find what they want to watch.

The update will be available to users in the UK and Ireland first, with Now and Wow subscribers in Italy and Germany respectively getting it "later this year".