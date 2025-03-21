Plex is making sweeping streaming changes that'll hurt your pocket most

Quick Summary Plex is putting its prices up at the end of April 2025, and the cost of a Lifetime pass is more than doubling. The monthly fee is going up by $1 (around £1 / AU$2) per month. There will also be a new charge for remote streaming.

Plex has good and bad news for customers in 2025, and it's decided to go with the bad news first. The firm has announced its first price increases in over a decade, although it'll be a month before they take effect.

Writing on the official Plex blog, the streaming service and app announced that from 29 April, the price of a Flex Pass subscription will increase by $1 per month to $6.99.

Annual plans are going up by $20 to $69.99, and a lifetime subscription is more than doubling, from $119.99 to $249.99.

Changes to prices in other territories haven't been announced yet, but here in the UK the rates are £3.99 monthly, £31.99 annually and £94.99 for a lifetime subscription, so increases to around £5, £50ish and £200ish seem likely.

The price increase will apply to new and existing subscriptions, with the exception of Lifetime Plex Pass subscribers – so if you sign up for Lifetime before the new pricing kicks in you'll save quite a lot of money in the long term.

Why is Plex putting its prices up?

Plex says it's "in order for us to keep up with rising costs and remain committed to ensuring both Plex Pass and our support for personal media continue to thrive".

The company also points to new features coming later this year, including integration with Common Sense Media to help parents find appropriate content for their kids.

There's also a new server management app for browsers and mobile devices on its way, and an open, documented API for server integrations.

"Believe us when we say we're not slowing down on personal media," Plex says.

There's another bit of bad news though, Plex is removing remote playback from its free feature set when it releases the "new Plex experience" soon. It'll remain for Plex Pass holders' Plex Media Servers, but will be locked in a paywall otherwise.

On a brighter note, the one-time mobile unlock fee on Android and iOS will be removed, so you'll no longer be limited to 1-minute playbacks if you don't pay.

You can find out the full details of the changes on the official Plex website.