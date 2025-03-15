One of Netflix's most iconic shows is coming back for an epic new season
Black Mirror gets a seventh run
Since we've been living in the world of streaming for well over a decade at this point, any attempt to list out the most influential or memorable shows that each of the best streaming services has made can get pretty labyrinthine. Still, when you look at Netflix's output with a longer-term view, there's no doubt that Black Mirror stands out as some of its best work.
Originally a Channel 4 show here in the UK, Netflix took things over and upped the budget in a big way, roping in more recognisable stars and letting creator Charlie Brooker run wild imaginatively. Now it's multiple seasons later, and for a while it looked like the show might be finished for good – until word broke out of a seventh season on the way.
As you can see above, the seventh run is now just a few weeks away – it'll hit Netflix on 10 April all at once, offering up six new stories. Just like Black Mirror seasons of old, each of these will be completely disconnected from the others, telling a discrete story that basically revolves around a massive "what if?" question.
From the looks of things, we'll get some very different tones, too. One story seems to involve the crew of a Star Trek-esque spaceship (a mode that the show has used before for satire), while another revolves around an idea of people being able to go into their memories and view them as almost immersive art installations.
In another story, meanwhile, get glimpses of Will Poulter as a game developer in crisis mode – and it looks a lot like he could be reprising his character from the viewer-choice adventure Bandersnatch from a few years ago. That would be a fascinating twist if it's true, although there's no suggestion that we'll be able to choose our own path this time around.
There will doubtless be plenty of discussion about which episodes feel the most timely or prescient when the show arrives, but then we'll all have to strap in for another few years of wondering whether it's coming back again. Still, enjoy this new run while you can – it's likely to have some really fun dark moments.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Xiaomi just revealed one of the most interesting EVs of the year
The Xiaomi SU7 Ultra is a Chinese EV ready to take on Porsche and Tesla
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
Two dumbbells, 30 minutes, and six exercises to build muscle all over and a stronger core
A simple home workout to add muscle all over and boost strength
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Netflix's sexiest thriller series gets long-awaited trailer
You has been being teased for too long
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple TV+'s new show looks hilarious and confusing at the same time
Government Cheese – that's quite a title
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix's new show proves it wants a slice of The Pitt's pie
Pulse looks very familiar
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
You can watch Disney+'s 96%-rated sci-fi show for free, with one hitch
Andor is on YouTube!?
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
I've been waiting for this Apple TV+ show's trailer for months, and it's amazing
The Studio finally (finally) gets a real trailer
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
3 best foreign language Netflix shows to watch after Squid Game
If you're happy with subtitles there are some amazing foreign language shows to stream – here are three of our favourites
By Brian Comber Published
-
HBO's latest trailer is a reminder that its upcoming thriller should be painfully raw
The Last of Us is coming back with more action than ever
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix just added a truly unmissable 92%-rated thriller
Sicario is one of my favourite films
By Max Freeman-Mills Published