Boxing Day isn't only good for the best deals on Amazon – it's also the day when one of Netflix's most critically acclaimed shows has finally returned for its second season. Yes, Squid Game is back – and the reviews are really hot.

The original Squid Game first streamed on Netflix back in late 2021 – so it's been a long three-year wait for the follow-up, with fans left wondering what the Korean-language show would cook up. Well, now you can watch for yourself, with all seven episodes available.

Squid Game: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

With the show's release schedule in the thick of the Christmas holiday period – you might want to watch these 5 Christmas Movies With Unthinkably Low Scores – it's got a lot to live up to, as the original Squid Game netted an impressive 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes (and season 2 doesn't yet have an aggregated rating on the site).

The reviews are hot, though, with Variety calling it "bloodier, more expansive and utterly engaging". The Times calls it "a sensational return to TV’s deadliest arena", while The Verge says it's "just as tense as ever". All headlines that make the show sound like an enticing return.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

Some do disagree, however, with The Guardian saying season two "drags its heels" in getting to the actual games, and that "season three must do better". Less critically, Empire also notes that the new season feels like "the middle act" – but that is effectively true, as a third season is expected to arrive in late 2026 to deliver its final conclusion.

Reviews that can't agree over a show's quality tend to be reflective of more divisive content – and Squid Game season 2 was never going to be anything but that. With the original such a hellfest of a show, the follow-up is a guaranteed bloodbath that's very much for adults only. But with reviews generally so raving, it looks like Netflix's will remain one of the best streaming services going into 2025.