Netflix's sci-fi horror series looks astonishing in full trailer

I was really impressed by the first teaser trailer for Netflix's upcoming sci-fi series Cassandra, which looks like a great little concept. Now, it's been given a proper full-length trailer that fleshes things out even more, and I'm even more intrigued than I was before.

The best streaming services all need good thrillers, and the best thrillers often blend the line between what's horror and what's merely heart-pounding. Cassandra looks like it's going to toe that line carefully, but some glimpses in the trailer indicate it could get fairly grisly if things go wrong.

Cassandra | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The setup is straight out of a classic sci-fi tale – a loving family moves into a new home with amazing vintage stylings, only to discover that it comes with its very own AI-powered robot helper called Cassandra. At first they're amazed by her, both because of how much housework she can get done, and because of how convincing her personality is.

What this trailer reveals, though, is that the secret of who Cassandra actually is might be a little more complicated than you'd think. We see flashback glimpses of a woman who seems to have the same face as the AI system, and the implications is that she might have been killed to power it up. That's something you'll have to watch the full series to really find out about, though.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

The visuals of the show look like great fun, with its mixture of old-school design touches and futuristic tech making for a nice blend. Plus, it clearly has at least some degree of tongue-in-cheek humour, as demonstrated by a moment where Cassandra opens a drawer of cooking tools to find a wide array of murderous-looking blades and saws.

The show doesn't come out for a few weeks, dropping on 6 February, so this is a great one to add to your watchlist ahead of time, with plenty of other options to check out this January on Netflix. By the time you've ticked off our recommendations, you'll probably be just about primed for some sci-fi horror fun, with Cassandra imminent by that point.

