Netflix’s new no.1 features a much-loved Game of Thrones star in totally new role

There's nothing quite like a good heist movie – it's a fantastic little mini-genre of its own, full of classics but also cult favourites. Having a good roster of heist movies to fall back on might just be key to deciding the best streaming service, in fact.
After all, there's a lot that can go into a good heist flick, from planning and recruitment montages to last-minute changes of plan – and all of them can be great fun to watch, alongside the central question of how the job's going to be pulled off.
Now, one unlikely heist movie has pulled off quite a steal of its own, sneaking into the top spot on Netflix here in the UK this week. The Vault also stars a much-loved Game of Thrones star in an entirely different role.
Released in 2021 and potentially a little bit unnoticed because of the lack of cinema activity back at that point, The Vault just hit Netflix for the first time here in the UK and has clearly been winning people over in a big way.
Game of Thrones' Liam Cunningham – who most of you will know as Davros – features as the mastermind behind an ambitious plan to rob the Bank of Spain during a World Cup game that the country will feature in. It's the perfect distraction.
To get the job done, though, he needs the help of a genius engineering student who might not be a natural fit with a life of crime – lending a fish out of water element to the story that really helps it zip along in the early stages.
With plenty of twists and surprises in store, few people would nonetheless have put money on The Vault doing so well on streaming a few years after landing without much of a trace. Its Rotten Tomatoes performance backs that up – it has a 58% score from critics, with audiences actually slightly harsher on 51%.
So, this might be one that comes down to your taste, and whether you're a big fan of heist movies in general. If so, get this on your watchlist as soon as you can, because it's clearly a reliable choice for your next movie night.
And if you're a Game of Thrones fan who loves seeing the show's much-loved stars in new roles then, well, this one's a no-brainer. How long it'll stay top of the charts is anyone's guess though – it's a fast-moving world when it comes to the best streaming services, after all.
Max is a freelance writer with years of experience in tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor. He has tested all manner of tech too, from headphones and speakers to apps and software.
