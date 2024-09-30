Move over Attenborough, new Netflix doc has Barack Obama on narration duties

We're not saying that the battle to be the best streaming service on the market solely comes down to the calibre of the stars that you can attract, but it's certainly got to play at least some part.

While that might be somewhat more straightforward when it comes to big movie stars, who in many cases simply need a paycheck and a hopefully competent script to put them to work, it's a bit more complicated when it comes to public figures like, say, former Presidents of the United States.

That's just the coup that Netflix has managed for its upcoming five-part documentary series, Our Oceans, which will be narrated by none other than Barack Obama himself. Maybe Sir David Attenborough, famed for his myriad BBC wildlife documentary series, was busy?

The show looks suitably grand, too – with soaring shots both underwater and above it, to take viewers on a journey to each of the five major different oceans on planet Earth, in search of stories of resilience and interest.

Of course, it isn't too hard to figure out why a big-budget nature documentary series might fit with Obama's goals and aims. He's become somewhat more outspoken about the climate crisis since leaving office, so one would assume that he sees this as a useful platform to help people see the struggles going on beneath the ocean's surface around the globe.

With one episode per ocean on our planet, and presumably an hour per episode, there should be plenty of jaw-dropping footage to enjoy. Just that 90-second trailer already has some amazing stuff to offer up, from colourful crustaceans to achingly cute seals and polar bears.

This being a documentary, though, you're probably going to have to brace yourself for some upsetting moments as hunts conclude and the changing climate victimises precisely balanced ecosystems.

You've got a little while to wait before you can watch the show, though – it's not arriving on Netflix until 20 November.

The good news is that this gives you plenty of time to watch Our Planet, the documentary series that preceded this one with a more general wildlife focus. It has two seasons full of beautiful moments and amazing footage to explore.