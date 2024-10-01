Netflix hit show's S3 trailer has fans asking if another cancellation is coming

As Apple TV+'s recent cancellation of Time Bandits demonstrates, Netflix very much isn't the only big streamer that has displayed a willingness to kill off shows if they're not quite performing. It's well worth reading about 3 Cancelled Netflix Shows That Deserve Another Season.
Such threats of shows being axed is clearly something that normal viewers are now aware of, if the comments under one of its newest trailers are anything to go by. The Lincoln Lawyer returns for a third season on 17 October, so in a few weeks' time, but its fans are clearly anxious.
The trailer gives us a look at what the season will bring for Mickey Haller (played by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), as he continues in his attempts to clean up Lincoln, and uncovers yet more grime and crime.
This season will take its plot from the fifth book in the Michael Connelly series that the show is based on and promises to give us a story of framed victims and wrongdoers, all with the twists and turns that viewers enjoyed in the show's first two seasons.
The comments under that YouTube upload of the trailer show that people are clearly a little traumatised by other cancellations, though. One commenter said: "I hope Netflix never cancels this show. It's one of the underrated gems on Netflix."
Another agreed with that, although worded things slightly more strongly: "Finally an amazing series that Netflix didn't cancel - and cheers for that". So, people are visibly worried that Netflix might swing the axe at some point, and there's no real way to guarantee that won't happen.
For now, though, you can only really sit back and enjoy the new season when it arrives and hope that it gets renewed. The whole season will be released in one go, according to Netflix, bucking the recent trend set by the likes of Bridgerton and Emily in Paris for splitting seasons into two.
Whether you think Netflix is the best streaming service out there, or just the one that most readily kills off its own shows, you won't have anywhere else to go if you want to watch The Lincoln Lawyer's third season, anyway.
Max is a freelance writer with years of experience in tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor. He has tested all manner of tech too, from headphones and speakers to apps and software.
