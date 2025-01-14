Netflix's new no.1 movie is the feel-good Brit comedy-drama I need in my life

Somehow we're already two weeks into January, sailing towards the so-called 'Blue Monday' – not that the year has started off miserly in any way, with the fantastic CES 2025 tech show revealing some stellar products, including 21 T3 Award-winning products.

I am, however, already completely knackered – and after a spate of cheesy Christmas movies and various murder whodunnit docu-series, I'm so here for Netflix's new number one in the UK – The Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger. It follows the original British modern classic, which netted a note-worthy 87% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The sequel follows on from the first feel-good comedy-drama in a similar vein. The film is about Dave, who started a local bank with values of fairness rather than greed, and in so doing broke down the system's walls. Now he's back and on a mission to take down loanshark companies charging disproportionate interest rates and fees to fleece people.

It's loosely based on true events, although you can take that with a pinch of salt I'm sure. It's not total fiction, however, as a decade ago Dave – whose real bank is Burnley Savings and Loans – did campaign against payday loan companies, most specifically Wonga, eventually prompting the UK government to introduce regulations.

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

Dave is played by Rory Kinnear, who you may recognise as playing the Prime Minister in the excellent The Diplomat, which is also on Netflix, in a greatly heartfelt yet sometimes comedic role. The actor is a big deal at the moment, having recently starred in Guy Ritchie's The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

As I say, it's just the kind of post-trade-show remedy that I need in my life this January. I'm sure others will agree, too, although at the time of writing The Bank of Dave 2 unusually doesn't have any Rotten Tomatoes rating. That goes to show that this Brit flick, whilst already super-popular – it's at number one, after all – is a little under the radar compared to some of Netflix's biggest big-hitters.