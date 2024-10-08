Netflix's new no.1 is sci-fi horror sequel set 5 years after acclaimed original

As we lean into the month of October, with the nights drawing in quicker and Halloween on the approach, 'tis the season for scary movies. Not that Netflix's new no.1-ranked flick is an out-and-out monster movie, rather it's a psychological sci-fi horror.

The Platform 2, as that all-important numeric in the title suggests, is the sequel to the original Netflix movie, The Platform, which first aired back in 2019 – and to a fair amount of critical acclaim too. The sequel, however, isn't faring quite so well – with its Rotten Tomatoes score currently sat at a measly 25%.

The Platform 2 | Official Trailer | Hovik Keuchkerian, Milena Smit - YouTube Watch On

The premise is simple yet captivating though: The Platform 2 is set in a futuristic prison, 200 stories underground, where inmates receive a platform of food once per day. But they are only permitted to eat the one meal that they've ordered. That's because the platform then descends to lower stories, feeding other inmates in the same fashion.

Break the rules and you break the law. "Heads will roll," quips the trailer – followed by what appears to be a decapitated head spinning through the air. That's the horror box well and truly ticked, then, with the trailer going on to reveal other glimpses of madness – seemingly connected to the disruption caused by a new resident's rebellion against the system.

It's unusual for a non-English-language movie or show to sail so high up the Netflix chart, but it's great to see the Spanish-language The Platform 2 performing so well. That's no doubt down to a strong visual style and great performances from Milena Smit and Hovik Keuchkerian. Subtitles are an increasing presence for many watchers of all movies anyway.

As October continues, there'll no doubt be heaps more entering the Netflix top 10 – as it proves a point that it's the best streaming service, with plenty of new content over the month – but likely more horror-themed than the sci-fi psychological watch that The Platform 2 promises to offer. It won't be for everyone, that's clear, but this sequel has certainly caught a big audience based on the original movie's success.