Netflix's new no.1 deserves its 97% score – Tom Hanks brought a tear to my eye

Who doesn't love a Tom Hanks movie? The star has been in umpteen classics, and even some hidden gems – I loved his Apple TV+ exclusive, Finch, which is like Cast Away meets Fallout – and now he's back at the top of Netflix's chart in a much-loved recent flick.

A Man Called Otto was released in early 2023, receiving a fairly mixed bag of critics reviews – but quickly becoming a firm fan-favourite, as you can see from its well-deserved 97% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. I agree, too, as Hanks' character, Otto, brought a tear to my eye when I first watched.

A MAN CALLED OTTO - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

A Man Called Otto is based on the Swedish best-seller of (almost) the same name, A Man Called Ove, which was also made into a movie back in 2015 (and well-received, too, with the Swedish language original netting a 91% critics score). It's about an old widower, reluctantly entering retirement, whose grumpy antics are unexpectedly turned around when a new family moves in on the street. It's clear to see why it was picked up for a Hollywood adaptation.

I first watched A Man Called Otto on a long-haul plane journey and was really moved by it. At times hilarious, but very often touching, Otto's complex character shows us there's humanity all around us. However, it's his unexpected counterpart, new neighbour Marisol – played masterfully by Mexican actress Mariana Treviño – who really brings balance.

I remember at almost exactly the same time I'd watched the movie, Japanese videogame producer, Hideo Kojima, Tweeted about how he also found the experience moving. "I cried throughout the film. It had been a long time since I had cried so much. The film reminded me of the importance of community and "kizuna" (bonds) with neighbors and local residents."

I really love that sentiment: that this Swedish best-seller, made into an English-language movie, portraying a Mexican immigrant's love and care for her family and neighbours, watched by a Japanese videogame talent, shows its language of humanity. The movie message has no borders and, among the depictions of sadness and loneliness, I think there's a real message of hope. So, go on, I dare you to watch it and not find tears in your eyes too – A Man Called Otto is a great movie.