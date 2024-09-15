Netflix's huge Keri Russell show gets first trailer ahead of new season

One of Netflix's most successful shows of recent times just got a first look at its highly-anticipated second season, and it adds a massive guest star.
The Diplomat starred Keri Russell as Kate Wyler, the beleaguered United States ambassador to the UK, navigating what felt like crisis after crisis in an attempt to keep the special relationship on an even keel – and we can only assume that things will continue in that stressful vein in its next outing.
This first look teaser confirms very little, although the presence on Kate's arm of her husband (Rufus Sewell) indicates that their fragile alliance will continue to at least some degree, as they arrive at what must be quite a swanky shindig at what looks like Blenheim Palace.
What it does tell us, though, is that the show is adding a big guest star in the form of Oscar-winning actress Alison Janney, who gives Kate a wry and potentially dry look from above her on the steps as the teaser ends.
That really isn't very much to go on, but it perhaps indicates that Kate's going to have yet another political rival to attempt to mollify and keep on board as the second season unfolds. Doubtless Janney will bring some more steely opposition, and we'd assume that she'll be playing another American political operator.
The speed at which The Diplomat's second season has sloped into view has underlined that, for all its faults, Netflix might just be the best streaming service out there right now where production speed is concerned – when it has a hit show, it doesn't hang about in getting new seasons prepped.
Every rule has an exception, of course, and the long gestation of Stranger Things' final season might just make that look tenuous, but we're still impressed with the speed here, given that the first season of The Diplomat only arrived in mid-2023.
This new season will premiere on 31 October, so you've got a little under two months to get ready, and potentially line up a re-watch of the first season to familiarise yourself with everyone's motivations.
Max is a freelance writer with years of experience in tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor. He has tested all manner of tech too, from headphones and speakers to apps and software.
