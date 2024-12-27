Netflix drops trailer for a new series that looks like peak sci-fi

Cassandra could be perfect

Cassandra on Netflix
(Image credit: Netflix)
There's nothing quite as 'science fiction' as a smart home full of robotic assistants that aren't quite as helpful or innocent as they first appear. That's a principle proved in spades by Netflix's new show Cassandra, which just got its first trailer ahead of releasing early next year.

The show, which will arrive on 6 February 2025, tells the story of a loving family that moves into a beautiful vintage home, only to realise that it's not quite as abandoned as they first thought. Rather, it still plays host to a smart assistant with eyes in every room – Cassandra, which gives the series its name.

I'm not saying it's guaranteed that the smart assistant will go rogue and start to show off different priorities, but the tone of the teaser trailer above isn't exactly that of a romantic comedy, and it's not too big a leap. Exactly how things will go wrong isn't clear, though.

The show looks like it has a really fun aesthetic, too. The home itself, along with Cassandra's various robots and displays, are all mid-century looking, with almost a bit of Fallout about them. In particular, it looks like she'll be able to move around the house in one red-clad robot with a display for a face, and this design is particularly fun.

Cassandra on Netflix
(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix isn't offering up many more hints about the show, but checking out its listing page on the streaming platform does tell me one key thing. The show has been given a '15' rating here in the UK, which is often pretty close to an 'R' in the US, meaning we can expect some violence and maybe even a smattering of gore.

Those ratings are given for all sorts of reasons, so there's again nothing concrete here, but it confirms that this isn't a light and airy show. It'll get plenty scary, I'd assume. It's also another example of Netflix making a case for itself as the best streaming service for those interested in non-English content. Cassandra is a German-language series, after all!

With a couple of months to wait until the show's out, though, all that remains is to add it to your watchlist.

