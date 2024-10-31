Netflix in November: the 5 best new shows and movies to stream

Netflix aims to be not just the biggest but also the best streaming service on the planet, and that'll only be achieved if it can keep cranking out high-quality additions to its library. Since we're now on the very cusp of November starting, that means you're probably wondering what'll be new on the platform this month.

The good news is that there is plenty coming down the pike, and we've sifted through the upcoming additions to find the ones you should really pay attention to. If you're a Netflix subscriber, check out the five best new shows and movies coming to the platform in November 2024.

Arcane Season 2

Arcane: Season 2 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: Saturday 9 November

It's been a long wait for another season of Arcane, Netflix's surprise smash hit based on some backstories from League of Legends, but we're finally ready to sink into a second and final season. The show looks like it'll be more visually ravishing than ever before, too.

One thing to be aware of, though, is that it's following a fairly unorthodox release schedule. It'll come out in three parts, with the first on 9 November, the second on 16 November and the third on 23 November. So, if you'd prefer to binge the whole show, you'll have to wait until near the end of the month to get your fix.

Emilia Pérez

Emilia Pérez | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: Wednesday 13 November

This looks like it could be one of the most interesting and compelling original films that Netflix has made in quite some time. Emilia Pérez is essentially a mob movie, about a former boss looking to get out of the game, but it's executed in a jaw-dropping style.

Expect dreamlike musical interludes, moments of absurdism, and some unbelievably gorgeous scenes, but also plenty of violence and an unflinching approach to the realities of crime. This one has Oscar buzz for Zoe Saldana and others in the cast, so it's definitely a worthy addition to your watchlist.

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2

Cobra Kai Season 6: Part 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: Friday 15 November

Cobra Kai has slowly but surely secured its position as one of Netflix's most beloved and popular shows, building from the foundations of the Karate Kid movies to make something properly unique. Now it's slowly coming to an end in the form of a three-part final season.

The second of those parts will drop on 15 November and promises to continue the increasingly international martial arts story that the series has been weaving, with some huge fights and revelations in store. We're super curious to see whether it'll end up tying into the upcoming Karate Kid: Legends movie.

Our Oceans

Our Oceans | Barack Obama | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: Wednesday 20 November

If you're a big fan of high-quality nature documentaries (and everyone should be) then this month promises to bring something pretty special to Netflix. Our Oceans will offer up a staggering journey through the world's oceans, one per episode, and it looks like some truly innovative filming has taken place.

To top it all off, though, the show has recruited a giant name for its narrator – Barack Obama himself. That should bring a touch of class it barely needed, and ensure that this is unmissable viewing. It's also basically certain to be amazing visually, the perfect pair with one of the best TVs on the market.

Spellbound

Spellbound | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: Friday 22 November

A good animated film can be a godsend if you're looking to add something family-friendly to your queue of movies. Spellbound looks like exactly that – a romp that promises some emotional moments but also plenty of lighthearted fun.

It'll tell the story of princess (Rachel Zegler) who has to go on a perilous journey to have any hope of transforming her parents back into their human forms after a curse turns them each into a rotund monster. That's a fun premise that looks all the more enticing when you see how many animation greats are involved, with minds from the likes of Shrek and Toy Story on board.