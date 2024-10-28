Jacob Rees-Mogg's reality show just got a teaser, and it's just how you think

When it comes to figures in the last few years of UK politics, there aren't many more controversial figures than Jacob Rees-Mogg. Whatever side of the aisle you sit on in terms of policy, his laconic and extravagantly posh drawl became instantly recognisable in political debates after Brexit.
He's no longer an MP, of course, having lost his seat as Labour washed the Conservative Party out of power earlier this year, but Rees-Mogg clearly has his eye on maintaining his public figuredom. That'll be helped by a reality TV show launching later this year on Discovery+: Meet the Rees-Moggs.
Now, that show has got its first teaser image, giving us a look at Jacob and his wife, with the former lounging on a chintzy sofa in a reclining pose that drew a huge amount of criticism when he took it up in the House of Commons back in 2019. That's the first suggesting that Jacob might not be taking the whole show all that seriously.
According to Discovery+, we'll be getting a behind-the-scenes look at Jacob's life in the "17th Century Somerset house where he lives with his wife and six children", which sounds intriguing. He's famous for having a nanny that he refers to all the time, after all, so it's no surprise to hear that he lives in a historic property.
Still, the five-part series will show Rees-Mogg in the run-up to and fallout from the general election, which means it should have access to some fairly juicy material, not least the moment when he lost his seat. Discovery+ will doubtless be hoping that this sort of show can help it to attract subscribers beyond those looking for its TNT Sports content, since it barely figures in most discussions about the best streaming services at the moment.
The series will start streaming on 2 December, and we'd imagine we'll get a trailer before that point, if anyone has forgotten the sound of Rees-Mogg's voice. Until then, it might be best to just try not to think about this one too much.
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
