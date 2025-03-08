Is any big actor NOT in this new Apple TV+ series?

I've mentioned a few times in pieces here on T3 that I can't wait for Apple's upcoming series The Studio, which looks like a star-studded send-up of the whole Hollywood industry. Its latest teaser is just as short as those that came before it, but underlines just why the show looks so enticing.

I'm not just a sucker for big names in leading roles, but when a show is able to demonstrate that it'll star this many famous faces, you have to pay attention. It seems to manage to constantly surprise with new cameos that it'll boast, with this teaser showing off Zoë Kravitz as she rehearses for an award acceptance speech that she's seemingly very confident of needing to give.

The Studio — The Perfect Acceptance Speech | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Seth Rogen's character, who seemingly will be the main star of the show itself, is pleading with her to add a thankful note about his involvement in the movie in question, which he's adamant wouldn't have been greenlit without his input. Kravitz, though, is sticking to her guns and insisting that her speech is too perfect (and well-learned) to risk derailing it with even a small tweak.

As she remonstrates with Rogen, Ramy Youssef appears from on-stage to ask them both to quieten down, and receive his own quick bout of flattery from Kravitz. It's a lovely little vignette of satirical silliness, showing just how desperate these celebrities apparently are for praise – and has more than a whiff of the brilliant BBC comedy Extras, in that vein.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+)

I need to see more, basically – these tiny teasers are expertly-crafted to make me wish I could watch the scene to its conclusion, and the few weeks before the show arrives on Apple TV+ might end up feeling very long indeed. The platform is my personal pick as the best streaming service available, simply for its hit record and the lack of an overwhelming number of constant additions.

Still, any platform needs new material for people to watch, and this will be a great way for Apple to make up for the fact that Severance is about to finally finish. It's a very different genre, but the gallery of images above will underline just how many famous actors and directors are going to pop up in The Studio.

