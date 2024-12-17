I'm watching this 95%-rated movie on Netflix tonight, and you should too

The very best family movies (on the very best streaming services) aren't really aimed exclusively at kids – they're tuned carefully to bring something to the table for viewers of practically all ages. That's almost exactly how I'd describe Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which is way, way better than it has any right to be as the latest in a long line of spin-off sequels from Shrek.
It came out a couple of years ago but, here in the UK at least, just arrived on Netflix, which means it's about as accessible as it's been in ages. If you're looking for a new family movie night choice, then you've definitely found a heck of an option here.
The Last Wish sees Puss coming to the end of that famous list of nine lives that cats boast. He's on his final life, and that means the peril of actual mortality. So, in classic style he sets off on a quest to find a maguffin that will let him wish his lives back into existence, and reinstate his safety buffer.
He enlists the help of Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek Pinault) to help him out, but arguably more memorable are the baddies chasing him down as he goes. In particular, one hellish big bad Wolf (Wagner Moura) won't leave him alone, Terminator-like as he chases Puss down with twin sickles as weapons.
That sort of plot could easily be pretty formulaic if handled in a boring way, but the reason I'll be rewatching The Last Wish tonight is because of how boldly animated and plotted its scenes are. Unlike the older Shrek movies, this film has a gorgeous painted style that really is quite unique – it's probably closest to the comic-book stylings in the Spiderverse animated movies.
It's also completely unafraid to use colour really stylistically, often blocking out the background entirely with splashes of red that make it visually astonishing. These sorts of moments are what animation is all about, after all, helping the movie to underline why it's an animated feature in the first place. So, it's one of those great movies that can help your kids to appreciate cinema a little bit more, even if they don't realise it at the time.
All of that quality has given it a huge reputation – it sits on a 95% critical score and 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. So, if my word doesn't count for much, that surely makes you think you should add it to your watchlist, no?
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
-
-
Garmin Lily 2 Active review: Petite powerhouse
Track, train, and look swish doing it with the Garmin Lily 2 Active
By Lucy Miller Published
-
Netflix's new no.1 show is a masterclass – as top critics rate it 100%
Black Doves sits atop the Netflix chart – and critical reception is strong
By Mike Lowe Published
-
3 best spy shows to stream after Day of the Jackal
Finished the superb first season of Day of the Jackal? Here are three great shows to try next
By Brian Comber Published
-
Loved The Revenant? New Netflix Western series looks just as epic
American Primeval looks chilling
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Prime Video's new show looks staggering – and stressful
Beast Games looks like terrifying pressure
By Max Freeman-Mills Last updated
-
3 essential Netflix shows you never knew existed
Fancy something different to watch? Here are three shows you may never have thought of before
By Brian Comber Published
-
Forget The Rings of Power – Prime Video's best fantasy show is coming back
The Wheel of Time is still turning
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
My favourite Prime Video show gets an action-packed trailer at long last
Reacher is finally back
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Anya Taylor-Joy stuns in trailer for Apple TV+'s hellish sci-fi love story
The Gorge has one hell of a twist
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple TV+ finally drops the trailer I've been waiting over a year for
Severance's second season looks huge
By Max Freeman-Mills Published