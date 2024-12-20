I can't believe Netflix just teased a show this early – is this even allowed?

There's teasing a show that's a few months away, and then there's this – Netflix just published the first teaser trailer for a highly-anticipated new thriller series, but you won't believe the date that appears at the end. Its adaptation of Jo Nesbo's Harry Hole detective series won't be coming anytime in 2025, instead aiming for a 2026 release date.

That means this is a tease for a show that's well over a year away from actually arriving on the streaming service, which leaves me wondering why Netflix even published a teaser in the first place. Don't get me wrong, I'm excited for the show, but the length of that wait almost feels ridiculous.

Jo Nesbo’s Detective Hole | It's officially a wrap! | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

There are mitigating circumstances here, despite Netflix's status as the biggest and perhaps best streaming service out there. For one thing, the production sounds like an extremely ambitious one – Netflix says that the show has shot in 160 locations, and that the shoot took 113 days.

In an era of shows like The Rings of Power that also take months to shoot, that's not too insane, but for a more modest setting like a gritty detective drama, it's fairly noteworthy. Still, all we see in the short teaser is a look at Tobias Santelmann as Harry Hole and Joel Kinnaman as Tom Waaler, sitting in Hole's grotty apartment.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

Fans of Jo Nesbo's books will probably rejoice at how simple it looks, though. No one wants their favourite detective novels to be turned into something they're not, so the fact that Netflix is already making a point of showing how dingy the show's going to look is a good sign.

It'll run through nine episodes, apparently, which also suggests that the structure of the show is already in hand. I'd assume it'll get a new title before it arrives, though, since Jo Nesbo’s Detective Hole isn't the catchiest. Then again, given that the name is already public, perhaps it's too late to tweak it. Either way, it sounds like Nesbo's negotiated his own name into the title.

So, it's time to strap in for a long wait, and that's likely to just be the wait for another trailer! We've got over a year to go before the show appears – maybe that's enough time to read a few Harry Hole novels to get ready.

