Huge Netflix series gets final trailer before new season drops next month

As if Sex Education wasn't enough of a breakout hit on its own, Netflix has another superb and widely-loved queer teen drama on its books: Heartstopper is about to return for a much-hyped third season.
It'll premiere on 3 October, and as it stands it looks like fans won't have to endure any waiting for a second half of its season – it should all arrive at the same time. Now a full trailer has shown off some of what we're in for, which you can (and should) check out below:
However, this does look like one of those trailers that gives away perhaps a little more than fans might want, since it basically lays out at least most of the arc that Charlie and Nick are going to go experience this outing.
Charlie's clearly feeling overcome by occasionally dark thoughts, while Nick's doing his best to work out how to support him – without being overbearing. We'd put safe money on it turning out all right. There will be more calming input from parents and peers alike, too, after all.
Meanwhile, the rest of the friendship group is coming more into focus, too, with their own issues and trials to get through, from those who lack confidence to those who suffer from dysphoria. Say it quietly, but it also looks like actual physical intimacy is going to be on the cards, with sex-ed classes featured in the trailer.
The good news is that it still looks like the same welcoming, colourful fun that the previous two seasons have embodied. With stunning scores of 100% for Season 1 and 96% for Season 2 on Rotten Tomatoes, that's a very good thing, and most people will be hoping for more of the same.
The show also promises to bring a boost to Netflix in a slight lull at the moment – while there have been some welcome additions of late, the post-Bridgerton period has perhaps lacked a big show to get people talking, which Heartstopper could very much be. If it wants to be the best streaming service in the world, after all, it needs a constant drip feed of shows and seasons to keep people interested.
Max is a freelance writer with years of experience in tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor. He has tested all manner of tech too, from headphones and speakers to apps and software.
