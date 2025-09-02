HBO's best new show is back for a second season, and its trailer looks mega

Okay, I'll hold my hand up – I missed this one. I spend a whole lot of time each week looking out for the latest and greatest streaming trailers and announcements, across movies and TV, but sometimes things slip through the cracks.

The Pitt just made itself the perfect example, because it dropped a pretty pulse-raising trailer for its second season about a week ago, and I only just found out about it. It confirms that HBO's hit show, one of the most exciting new TV launches in recent years, will be back in January 2026, which is a way shorter turnaround than many people might have feared.

The show revolves around a major hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and managed to bottle lightning in its first season. It used a near-real-time format, almost a little like 24 did back in its heyday, to give people a proper look at what it can be like to work in the healthcare system on a particularly intense shift.

The breakout star of the season was Noah Wyle as Robby, although anyone who knows their medical dramas will scoff at the word "breakout" given he was a huge part of E.R. two decades ago. His return to the genre has turned into something of a blockbuster, in truth, with plenty of observers pegging The Pitt as the best new TV of the past year or so.

The fact that we're already getting a teaser for a new season is pretty phenomenal, too – the first run of episodes only started in January this year, so it's the definition of a one-year turnaround from HBO to get a new set ready. That's the sort of timeline we could really get used to, and a total rarity in today's streaming-dominated TV world.

Just look at Netflix, which has taken years to deliver new material for fans of Wednesday or Stranger Things. HBO's presence is why I've been so impressed by Now recently, and the new season of The Pitt will come to HBO Max, Now, Sky and more, depending on your location, when it starts early next year.