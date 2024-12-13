Forget classic Christmas films – Sky TV's new comedy is what I'm looking forward to this festive season

Quick Summary A new Sky Original film is coming to TVs this winter. Bad Tidings features comedy duo Lee Mack and Chris McCausland save an abandoned neighborhood from the hands of a local crime family.

One thing you can always guarantee at this time of year is a slew of great Christmas films on TV. Whether you're a fan of the classics, enjoy something off the beaten track, or revel in Hallmark movies which are so bad they're good.

Sky TV is ready to show some of the very best Christmas flicks out there – complete with movies like Elf, The Polar Express and The Holiday. But it's not one of those which I'm looking forward to most of all.

In fact, it's a new comedy which takes that prestigious award. Dubbed Bad Tidings, the new Sky Original film stars Lee Mack and Chris McCausland in a hilarious sounding comedy caper.

Bad Tidings | Chris McCausland and Lee Mack | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The flick sees Neil (played by Lee Mack) take issue with his neighbour, Scott (played by Chris McCausland). Bin swapping, complaints about project cars and year-round Christmas lights send Neil into a spin.

In adding lights to his own house in a bid to outdo Scott, he blows the power for the entire street – on Christmas Eve. As everyone else leaves to try and salvage some kind of festive fun, Neil and Scott stay to protect the cul-de-sac from a local crime family.

The result is 50% Deck the Halls, 50% Home Alone and 100% entertainment. The comedic duo of Mack and McCausland makes for a laugh-a-minute experience, and the added drama is enough to really leave you tickled pink.

The film will be streaming from the 22nd of December, and is available on Sky TV and NOW.

If you've yet to get in on the Sky action – but hate the thought of missing out on a modern slice of comedy gold – you can pick up a NOW subscription or a bargain Sky TV package right now. Those should get you watching just in time for Christmas.