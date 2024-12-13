Forget classic Christmas films – Sky TV's new comedy is what I'm looking forward to this festive season

Quick Summary
A new Sky Original film is coming to TVs this winter.
Bad Tidings features comedy duo Lee Mack and Chris McCausland save an abandoned neighborhood from the hands of a local crime family.
One thing you can always guarantee at this time of year is a slew of great Christmas films on TV. Whether you're a fan of the classics, enjoy something off the beaten track, or revel in Hallmark movies which are so bad they're good.
Sky TV is ready to show some of the very best Christmas flicks out there – complete with movies like Elf, The Polar Express and The Holiday. But it's not one of those which I'm looking forward to most of all.
In fact, it's a new comedy which takes that prestigious award. Dubbed Bad Tidings, the new Sky Original film stars Lee Mack and Chris McCausland in a hilarious sounding comedy caper.
The flick sees Neil (played by Lee Mack) take issue with his neighbour, Scott (played by Chris McCausland). Bin swapping, complaints about project cars and year-round Christmas lights send Neil into a spin.
In adding lights to his own house in a bid to outdo Scott, he blows the power for the entire street – on Christmas Eve. As everyone else leaves to try and salvage some kind of festive fun, Neil and Scott stay to protect the cul-de-sac from a local crime family.
The result is 50% Deck the Halls, 50% Home Alone and 100% entertainment. The comedic duo of Mack and McCausland makes for a laugh-a-minute experience, and the added drama is enough to really leave you tickled pink.
The film will be streaming from the 22nd of December, and is available on Sky TV and NOW.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
If you've yet to get in on the Sky action – but hate the thought of missing out on a modern slice of comedy gold – you can pick up a NOW subscription or a bargain Sky TV package right now. Those should get you watching just in time for Christmas.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
-
-
Smart holiday lights: are they worth it?
With Christmas right around the corner, smart holiday lights are a good way to spice up your house inside and out
By Max Slater-Robins Published
-
Forget The Rings of Power – Prime Video's best fantasy show is coming back
The Wheel of Time is still turning
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
3 alternative Christmas movies to stream on Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+
Elf and Home Alone are obviously brilliant, be here are three other films you might not have thought to watch this holiday season
By Brian Comber Published
-
10 must-see TV shows coming soon to Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Apple TV+ and more
Our picks of the best shows coming to streaming services before the end of 2024
By Brian Comber Published
-
After House of the Dragon ends, you won't have long to wait for more Game of Thrones
Another prequel series is currently in production and "coming soon"
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Sky TV and NOW get a boost with Batman show starring Colin Farrell coming this year
The Penguin will be shown exclusively on Sky TV and NOW later this year
By Sam Cross Published
-
Sky TV has great news for The Walking Dead fans – spinoffs are coming to the UK at last
The Walking Dead: Dead City and other spinoffs will finally be shown in the UK
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Sky Sports customers getting huge free upgrade with 1,000s of hours of extra sport
Sky Sports+ to include more than 1,000 live football matches
By Rik Henderson Published
-
House of the Dragon fans are getting a sweet pre-season two gift from Sky TV
Sky TV are putting on a neat event next week, to get users excited for the second season
By Sam Cross Published
-
Sky Glass and Stream to get free upgrade that's bursting with new features
Lower latency for games and more personalisation options among new suite of updates coming soon
By Rik Henderson Published