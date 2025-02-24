Don't miss this Oscar-winning drama – it just got added to Netflix
Parasite is a banger, pure and simple
We're now just a couple weeks away from the 2025 Academy Awards, which are happening on 2 March – which means this is the perfect time to catch up on huge Oscar-winners that you might have missed, or haven't ever seen. Almost as if it's aware of that very idea, Netflix recently added 2020's Best Picture winner to its library – Parasite.
Bong Joon-ho's masterpiece was rightly met with near-total adulation when it came out in 2019, and now you can watch it on Netflix in either the UK or the US, since it's now in the catalogue in both regions. It's one you absolutely don't want to miss, with searing social commentary and some unbelievably memorable sequences.
Parasite take a loser-focused look at social and class hierarchies in South Korea, centring around an extremely well-off family who bring in new helpers to tutor their child and help with housework. What they don't realise is just how desperate these new arrivals are to escape their own dingy and waterlogged existence.
What follows is a careful game of boundaries, as the new workers try to make the most of their access to a brilliant home, while their employers blithely overlook signs that their might be danger on the way. Over time, it also starts to become clear that the poorer family might not be the first people to think up their overall plan to become parasites, but I won't spoil any major twists here.
It's a pretty fabulous film, and exactly the sort of recent award-winner that will make Netflix hard to ignore if you're searching out the best streaming service on the market. The acting on all sides is brilliant, but it's the sense of momentum in the film's final third that feels most memorable to me – and which makes me want to rewatch it myself, as soon as I can.
We'll have to see if Netflix can add to its personal Oscar haul in a couple of weeks (with Emilia Pérez nominated in a bunch of categories despite some controversy over its star's past statements). Regardless, though, any aspiring cinema fan needs to get Parasite watched ASAP if they haven't already.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
These in-ear monitors perfectly match my first-ever hi-res audio player
Are Activo's somewhat affordable IEMs a slam dunk?
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple AirPods Pro 2 just unlocked a powerful health upgrade in the UK – and it could change lives
The new Hearing Aid feature drops for AirPods Pro 2 users in the UK
By Matt Kollat Published
-
I write about streaming every day but now I'm in one of the biggest shows in the world
You can call me a Kardashian, basically
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Prime Video just added a horror movie I think everyone should watch
If you like small-scale British frights, this is for you
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple TV+ is getting a new thriller series that looks pretty unmissable
Dope Thief is going to be stressful
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix's huge series is back with a sexy twist in newest trailer
Bridgerton's next season looks amazing
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple TV+'s new sci-fi epic is based on award-winning books I absolutely loved
Murderbot could be a huge amount of fun
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Forget Yellowstone – Netflix has a huge new Western series to share
Ransom Canyon amps up the romance
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
New GTA is coming this week – but not as you might expect
Grand Theft Hamlet is nothing if not unique
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple TV+'s new no.1 movie gets one of the weirdest trailers ever
The Gorge goes full ASMR
By Max Freeman-Mills Published