Disney+ show with 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes returns for season 4 this week

There have been some phenomenal new shows over the last few years across the many streaming services out there, but few have delighted quite so consistently as Only Murders in the Building.
This screwball mystery-comedy show has cranked out a terrific season each year since 2021, like clockwork, and its fourth outing is nearly upon us – with just a few days left before it starts streaming on 27 August, as confirmed by Disney+.
New season. New case. 🎬 Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez return for Season 4 of #OMITB. August 27. Streaming with #HuluOnDisneyPlus for Disney Bundle subscribers. pic.twitter.com/xBtzqotROlAugust 13, 2024
It's great to be able to add a new show to your watchlist without worrying about it being dark and depressing, too – great comedies don't come around that often. Of course, picking Steve Martin and Martin Short in lead roles is a great shortcut to success on that front.
It's also been a big part of Selena Gomez's career in the last few years, and the chemistry between the three really is fun – something that looks central to the new season's plot.
The show sees things take another meta turn, as the gang find themselves the subjects of a Hollywood adaptation of their exploits so far, with star performers shadowing them as they seek to take on their roles in the movie version of their lives.
Expect plenty of fun to be made from that concept, and three major new guest stars in the form of Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy and Zach Galifianakis, who are playing buffoonish versions of themselves. Of course, there's also the small matter of another murder to solve.
If that fun trailer wasn't enough to persuade you to take a look at Only Murders in the Building, though, perhaps critical consensus will be. On Rotten Tomatoes it's attracted the sort of scores that executives dream of at night.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Its first season boasts a 100% fresh score from critics; the second isn't far behind, on 98%; season three comes in at 96%; and while that's technically a downward slide, it's so microscopic that the real headline fact here is how amazingly consistent the quality has been.
With just days to go, Disney+ will be hoping the fourth season is just as superb, and that it helps strike another blow in the battle to be the best streaming service on the market – a fight that never ends!
Max is a freelance writer with years of experience in tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor. He has tested all manner of tech too, from headphones and speakers to apps and software.
-
-
Bensons for Beds new Artisan mattresses prove that springs are making a comeback
These luxurious mattresses will give you a spring in your step… or sleep
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
3 surprising health benefits of using an e-bike, that you probably didn't know
They're great for our cardiovascular health and so much more
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Apple TV+ hit sci-fi show just got confirmed for second season
Dark Matter is coming back for a second season
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Huge trailer for Amazon's biggest show suddenly drops and fans are excited
The Rings of Power S2 looks like it'll be big
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Prime Video's new no.1 movie has a Rotten Tomatoes score that might shock you
Jackpot! is charting well for Amazon, but its critical reception might surprise you
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Disney+ cancels major Star Wars series before it really gets going
Is the sci-fi bubble starting to burst?
By Rik Henderson Published
-
3 most underrated crime shows on Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+
Here are three crime dramas you might not have heard of before, but will be glad you finally did
By Brian Comber Published
-
Oscar-winning director's crowd-splitting movie comes to Amazon Prime next week
Drive-Away Dolls is the latest from Ethan Coen
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Modern classic sci-fi now on Amazon Prime Video – it's 93% on Rotten Tomatoes
Looper hits Prime Video
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple TV's new show from Oscar-winning director looks incredible in teaser images
Disclaimer* promises star-studded tension
By Max Freeman-Mills Published