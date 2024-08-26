Disney+ show with 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes returns for season 4 this week

There have been some phenomenal new shows over the last few years across the many streaming services out there, but few have delighted quite so consistently as Only Murders in the Building.

This screwball mystery-comedy show has cranked out a terrific season each year since 2021, like clockwork, and its fourth outing is nearly upon us – with just a few days left before it starts streaming on 27 August, as confirmed by Disney+.

It's great to be able to add a new show to your watchlist without worrying about it being dark and depressing, too – great comedies don't come around that often. Of course, picking Steve Martin and Martin Short in lead roles is a great shortcut to success on that front.

It's also been a big part of Selena Gomez's career in the last few years, and the chemistry between the three really is fun – something that looks central to the new season's plot.

The show sees things take another meta turn, as the gang find themselves the subjects of a Hollywood adaptation of their exploits so far, with star performers shadowing them as they seek to take on their roles in the movie version of their lives.

Expect plenty of fun to be made from that concept, and three major new guest stars in the form of Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy and Zach Galifianakis, who are playing buffoonish versions of themselves. Of course, there's also the small matter of another murder to solve.

If that fun trailer wasn't enough to persuade you to take a look at Only Murders in the Building, though, perhaps critical consensus will be. On Rotten Tomatoes it's attracted the sort of scores that executives dream of at night.

Its first season boasts a 100% fresh score from critics; the second isn't far behind, on 98%; season three comes in at 96%; and while that's technically a downward slide, it's so microscopic that the real headline fact here is how amazingly consistent the quality has been.

With just days to go, Disney+ will be hoping the fourth season is just as superb, and that it helps strike another blow in the battle to be the best streaming service on the market – a fight that never ends!