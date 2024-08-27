Denzel Washington's sons give Netflix's new movie exclusive captivating appeal

We're living in a time of nepo-baby discourse, but the noise around how much privilege is afforded to the offspring of established actors, producers and directors in Hollywood can sometimes drown out potentially impressive work.
Whatever your take on the topic, you probably won't disagree that a new trailer for Netflix's upcoming movie The Piano Lesson looks stunning. The fact that it stars one of Denzel Washington's sons and is written and directed by another is just one intriguing subplot here.
The movie is a bold adaptation of a beloved and acclaimed play by August Wilson, one that earned the Pulitzer Prize, and tells the story of one Black family's shared history using an heirloom piano as the focal point.
That adaptation has been taken on by Malcolm Washington, one of Denzel's own family, co-written with Virgil Williams – and Washington also helmed the movie as director. To make it even more of a family affair, John David Washington is in a leading role, another of Denzel's progeny.
The movie will hit Netflix on 22 November, but it also might get a release in cinemas if Netflix thinks it could put together an awards run – from the trailer it certainly looks really striking.
We get carried through a series of glimpses of family life, often for only a split second at a time, alongside quick looks at the rest of the impressive cast, which includes Samuel L. Jackson, Ray Fisher, Michael Potts, Erykah Badu, Danielle Deadwyler and more. They'll represent different generations, but it seems like the movie will also have some scary, almost haunting sequences to share, too.
Late November is a little while away, so there's still plenty of time before the movie arrives, and we'd assume that we'll get another longer trailer at some point that slows things down a little. Still, if you ever saw the play or are a fan of any Washington family member's work, this looks like one to watch.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
The best streaming service might not purely be the one with the most nepo-babies on board, after all, but it looks like Netflix isn't averse to a little name power.
Max is a freelance writer with years of experience in tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor. He has tested all manner of tech too, from headphones and speakers to apps and software.
-
Netflix's Bella Mackie no.1 best-seller adaptation to star Golden Globe winner
Anya Taylor-Joy should wow viewers in How To Kill Your Family
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Is this the new Superbad? Netflix's new comedy movie drops must-watch trailer
Incoming looks like cheeky fun
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Jeff Goldblum stuns in new Netflix series' first trailer ahead of this month's release
Kaos is coming
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
-
Apple iPhone 16 event date revealed – it's glowtime
The event which will reveal the next generation of iPhones promises to glow
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
Aerial hotshots: HoverAir’s X1 PRO and PROMAX drones can lift your filmmaking to new altitudes
Introducing the world's first 8k@30fps drone
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Netflix's Bella Mackie no.1 best-seller adaptation to star Golden Globe winner
Anya Taylor-Joy should wow viewers in How To Kill Your Family
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Disney+ show with 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes returns for season 4 this week
Only Murders in the Building is nearly back
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple TV+ hit sci-fi show just got confirmed for second season
Dark Matter is coming back for a second season
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Huge trailer for Amazon's biggest show suddenly drops and fans are excited
The Rings of Power S2 looks like it'll be big
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Prime Video's new no.1 movie has a Rotten Tomatoes score that might shock you
Jackpot! is charting well for Amazon, but its critical reception might surprise you
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
3 most underrated crime shows on Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+
Here are three crime dramas you might not have heard of before, but will be glad you finally did
By Brian Comber Published
-
Oscar-winning director's crowd-splitting movie comes to Amazon Prime next week
Drive-Away Dolls is the latest from Ethan Coen
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Modern classic sci-fi now on Amazon Prime Video – it's 93% on Rotten Tomatoes
Looper hits Prime Video
By Max Freeman-Mills Published