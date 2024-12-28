It's almost hard to believe that 2024 is about to come to a close – but what a bumper year it's been for new sci-fi shows from the best streaming services. There have been stacks of truly brilliant new shows, plus new seasons of established favourites.

At the top of the stack, it's hats off to Apple TV+ for really going deep on new sci-fi productions. The streamer has delivered dark, intelligent, head-scratching stuff – that's quite the contrast to Amazon's typically alt-comedy sci-fi outings. Netflix, meanwhile, has been quieter in the genre – bar an honorary mention for 3 Body Problem.

Still, there's been something for everyone this year – whether more aligned to psychological, superhero, horror or thriller – that's spanned the sci-fi universe's wide range. Below I've rounded up the seven best new sci-fi shows of 2024 – i.e. ones that aired this year and not before – which are simply not to be missed!

Fallout

Streaming on: Amazon Prime

One of the most successful videogame adaptations of all time, there was some trepidation ahead of the show's arrival – because its source material is so revered by gamers. Fortunately there was nothing to worry about, as Amazon's adaptation of Bethesda's Fallout series is a masterclass – netting a stellar 94% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Whether you're aware of the games or not, it's the post-apocalyptic landscape and gleefully violent world outside of the Vaults that'll take you in. Fans of the games can enjoy the various easter eggs and characterisations adapted from the game, of course, but everyone can enjoy the setting and just great storytelling. It's flamboyantly gory, mind, so won't be for everyone – but we can't wait for season two!

Silo

While Silo's premise isn't a million miles away from Fallout – it's set in a toxic future, where a community lives underground in a (you guessed it) silo – it steers away from the hyper-violence and towards the mystery-thriller genre.

Rebecca Ferguson is the lead, playing an engineer, Juliette Nichols, who works deep in the silo. Her protagonist ends up with more than engineering duties, though, as the politics and power struggles try and uncover the truth of the outside world.

Silo has proven critically popular, with season two – the first season aired last year – a particular highlight, netting 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. Refreshingly, Apple has renewed the show to its future conclusion – through to season four – so the story should be written with a succinct end point in mind.

Dark Matter

If you like brain-scratching sci-fi then Dark Matter will certainly challenge your grey matter. It's another Apple TV+ originals cult classic, where the lead – Jason Dessen, played by Joel Edgerton – is abducted into an alternate version of his life and reality.

With Joel wanting to get back to his real life, knowing an imposter is living his reality and with his wife – Daniela Dessen, played by the wonderful Jennifer Connelly – the show follows his harrowing journey.

It's based on Blake Crouch's best-seller, of the same name, and has critics and viewers alike in agreement that it's a solid piece of sci-fi storytelling – netting a respectable 83% on Rotten Tomatoes. It's been renewed for a second season, too, so there's more to come.

Sunny

If you like your sci-fi to be altogether more light-hearted, then Apple TV+'s Sunny ought to be right up your street. Set in Japan, American protagonist, Suzie (Rashida Jones) acquires a home-service robot – that being Sunny – who arrives after the apparent death of her Japanese husband, Masa, and son, Zen.

Masa, the architect of the robot, clearly had some corporate secrets to hide, though, and the show quickly has you pointing fingers as to who's on whose side, with Suzie going to great lengths to try and find her missing family. It's a joyful watch that's a fun ride – although it can sometimes feel disconnected.

Sunny was well-received, with its Rotten Tomatoes critics score sat at a lofty 90%. Fans aren't so convinced, though, with a 66% viewer score. And, despite a cliffhanger ending, it seems the show's second season may have been cancelled – although there's no official source on that just yet.

From

"The best show you've never seen" is how many have described From, which in 2024 embarked on its third season. It's been popular enough to get that far – its 96% Rotten Tomatoes critics score goes some way to explain why – and even if you've got to start from the first season (which launched in 2022) then it's worth going back.

From is about a small town that won't let its inhabitants leave – literally. A passing family also gets trapped there and learns about its terrifying secrets. This isn't a sci-fi for the faint of heart, that's for sure, which scares, threat and graphic scenes aplenty – think of it like a sci-fi horror with brains and it could be your perfect new favourite box-set binge though.

The Boys

Streaming on: Amazon Prime

The Boys might not need much introduction, as it quickly became an Amazon favourite upon its 2021 launch – with a 91% Rotten Tomatoes viewer score to boot. Well-known for its superhero hijinx, dark black comedy and gross-out gore, season four in 2024 really turned the dial up to 11.

The show is about a select group of superheroes, known as The Seven, run by Vought International and famed the world over. Except, who's really controlling who? Behind closed corporate doors it's mayhem afoot, with The Seven's corrupt antics the target of rogue group, The Boys, trying to bring them to justice.

True Detective: Night Country

True Detective is arguably more cop drama than sci-fi, but the series over the years has always had an X-Files-style inexplicable case at its heart – as if other-worldly powers or alien interference has disrupted everyday life, baffling police investigations.

Night Country is certainly a departure from the original series, but as it deepens episode upon episode, it becomes clearer that there's a full-circle link between the 2024 show and the original from a decade prior.

Jodie Foster plays the lead, Detective Danvers, in a revered six-parter that's landed a substantial 93% Rotten Tomatoes critics score. You don't need to have seen any True Detective show prior to enjoy this season, and it won't be long before you're hooked on the high drama and trying to work out what sci-fi forces are at play.